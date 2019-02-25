We’re on Twitter all day every day, but we’re still getting used to this new freshman class of “superstar” congresswomen responding to every slight and critique on social media.

Keep in mind that Bret Stephens is considered one of The New York Times’ “conservative” columnists, and Rep. Ilhan Omar has already come out siding with Russia, China, and Iran against the attempted “U.S.-backed coup” against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The trouble started when Stephens called out Omar when Maduro closed Venezuela’s borders to keep out foreign aid. (Now they’re setting fire to trucks full of food.)

The Maduro regime is enforcing starvation against its own people. @IlhanMN is outraged, right? https://t.co/Vum7w7MDiD — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) February 21, 2019

Here’s Omar’s “clapback,” complete with screengrab:

Bret Stephens – Agitated for the Iraq War

– Called for war with Iran

– Supports assassinating foreign leaders I’m not surprised that he doesn’t know the difference between opposing military. intervention in a foreign country and supporting the regime. pic.twitter.com/EmiNIAkyot — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2019

It👏🏽is👏🏽illegal👏🏽under👏🏽international👏🏽law👏🏽to👏🏽seek👏🏽regime👏🏽change. Opposition to intervention ≠ support for a country’s leader. We must support the Venezuelan people’s right to self-determination and not make a bad situation worse. @RoKhanna https://t.co/E3zMLWW8Jx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2019

As a spokesman for the UN said, "Humanitarian action needs to be independent of political, military or any other objectives. The needs of the people should lead in terms of when and how humanitarian assistance is used."https://t.co/Fuwnx73eZq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 26, 2019

Only Congress can approve military action in Venezuela. The Trump administration must respect the checks and balances provided by the constitution. For too long and in too many places, we have ceded our Constitutional authority over foreign intervention. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 26, 2019

So here’s another one (along with Sen. Chris Murphy and Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters) opposing foreign aid to the Venezuelan people because it’s all just a front for a military coup backed by the United States.

I love how Ilhan cares less about the starving people of Venezuela and is more outraged at potential intervention to help people dying of starvation 🤦🏻‍♂️ 👏 — Millennial (@new__millennial) February 26, 2019

The aid is being blocked. https://t.co/wRmKk0pATx — Packageman951 (@packageman951) February 26, 2019

How can we just ignore the humanitarian crisis here? Do you not care, where is your compassion for these people? — MrsKarrieT (@MrsKarrieT) February 26, 2019

How, pray tell, does it benefit the U.S. to help the Venezuelans with humanitarian needs? Are you going to base your opinions about whether or not dispensing charity is right thing to do on the motivation behind it? Your logic is deeply flawed. — Conservative Thinker (@rebsince71) February 26, 2019

I know this is a foreign concept to you, but our country's strength has come from strong leadership. Not knowing this is more of a reason for you being on Foreign Relations committee is a total joke. — Brenda Starr AZReporter (@BrendaStarr2020) February 26, 2019

Does Omar know how many nations are behind this “coup attempt” by the Trump administration?

“Yay, communism, hear me Rawr” — rekt (@wood_crypto) February 26, 2019

In other words: starve if eating helps the opposition. https://t.co/Ih9giVzqRS — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) February 26, 2019

Humanitarian aid without removing the cause the aid is needed in the first place is insanity. This isn’t a natural disaster. This was caused by a man and a failed ideology. — (((Bill Allison))) (@CoachA60) February 26, 2019

As Twitchy has reported, even socialist Bernie Sanders supports the aid effort in defiance of the Maduro regime.

The people of Venezuela are enduring a serious humanitarian crisis. The Maduro government must put the needs of its people first, allow humanitarian aid into the country, and refrain from violence against protesters. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 23, 2019

The angry replies by Bernie supporters and others to his extremely mild statement on Venezuela are frightening. https://t.co/4yRWUvuGt8 — Joe Kristol (@JoeKristol) February 23, 2019

Roger Waters, Max Blumenthal, etc. A Who's Who of political infamy among the replies. https://t.co/czYk0r1FCJ — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) February 23, 2019

And Stephens is being beaten up in the comments by what we presume are a lot of angry New York Times subscribers.

