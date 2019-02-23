It became painfully obvious earlier this month that Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters was against what he called the “TRUMP COUP” in Venezuela. Apparently Waters believes that the U.S. is intervening in “Venezuela’s democracy” so it can “PLUNDER THEIR OIL.”

With that in mind, Bernie Sanders — who isn’t exactly a vocal opponent of Nicolas Maduro — has denounced the blockage of humanitarian aid into Venezuela and violence against protesters:

The people of Venezuela are enduring a serious humanitarian crisis. The Maduro government must put the needs of its people first, allow humanitarian aid into the country, and refrain from violence against protesters. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 23, 2019

Waters didn’t like that tweet at all, and questioned Sanders’ presidential cred in the process:

Bernie, are you f-ing kidding me! if you buy the Trump, Bolton, Abrams, Rubio line, “humanitarian intervention” and collude in the destruction of Venezuela, you cannot be credible candidate for President of the USA. Or, maybe you can, maybe you’re the perfect stooge for the 1 %. — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) February 23, 2019

You’d think Waters and Sanders might be able to find more common ground than not when it comes to Venezuela, but not at the moment.

Roger’s family needs to stage an intervention. This is morally demented. How humiliating. https://t.co/DEOskgcRYJ — Eli Lake (@EliLake) February 23, 2019

Do any human rights people actually support human rights, or has it just become a buzzword for anti-colonialist apologia regardless of the cost to your soul? https://t.co/58iBC05xlt — neontaster (@neontaster) February 24, 2019

Way to stick it to Bernie for not being sufficiently Stalinist, Roger. https://t.co/rEaeXATk2N — CLA (@ConservativeLA) February 23, 2019

Waters has even made people who aren’t Sanders fans feel like they might have to defend Bernie on this one.

Roger Waters is so reprehensible he actually makes me feel like defending Bernie Sanders. I won't of course but that's impressive nonetheless.https://t.co/nqEiS2Ikz3 — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) February 24, 2019

Let’s just ignore the people dead in the streets shot by Maduro militias for the unforgivable sin of trying to get food. https://t.co/zU3lHMc9KY — RBe (@RBPundit) February 24, 2019

This is evil – but not surprising https://t.co/lxMZnttIC0 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 24, 2019

Mr Waters, you are worth over $300 million…you are the 1% https://t.co/WUhyl0XrJH — Cameron Cruz (@ccruz280) February 24, 2019

Shine on, you crazy diamond. https://t.co/CzNP94s3JP — Sam Valley (@SamValley) February 23, 2019

Better that millions of innocent people suffer than one despotic socialist admit failure. This is why I can’t enjoy listening to Pink Floyd anymore. https://t.co/oD9GHqKTE7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 24, 2019

@rogerwaters, are you f-ing kidding me? How about you put down whatever pipe you're smoking and listen – actually listen to people FROM within Venezuela? For them, your feigned outrage is just another kick in the balls. I'm no fan of @SenSanders, but he is 100% right here. https://t.co/mnmn2Cs0bt — Banti, Khyberman (@Khyberman) February 24, 2019

Roger Waters is a decent bassist, songwriter, even crying about his dad dying in the war or Syd losing his mind. Those were good heartfelt lyrics. I wish he wasn't a complete asshole but then he is so here we are Bernie status: well he's 2 yrs older https://t.co/ACETriHTGA — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) February 24, 2019

When a leftist antiSemitic Brit supports a dictator in Venezuela and then tries to dictate to Americans who is qualified to be our President https://t.co/BQvWl9OJqU — Ari (@OGAride) February 23, 2019

Never really got into Pink Floyd. Now I'm glad I wasn't cool enough for their music. — Rusty Nail (@d1p70) February 24, 2019

Pink Floyd doesn’t even like Roger — abcde (@justhackett) February 24, 2019

Ouch.