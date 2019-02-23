As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that those criticizing her Green New Deal without putting forward their own plan to deal with climate change were just “shouting from the cheap seats” — and reminded them of who’s running the show now. “We’re in charge,” she said … but we’re not sure if the freshman congresswoman was using the royal we, referring to her fellow Democratic Socialists, or herself and her fellow superstar colleagues Ilan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Yup. If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats. https://t.co/h3KSJhHqDN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2019

On-scale proposal? The one that would refurbish or rebuild every building in the United States and replace air travel with a national high-speed rail system? Ask California how quickly they managed to put together their single high-speed train to nowhere (that’s now canceled).

As we noted in the earlier post, a lot of people were unsure just whom she meant by “we,” but James Woods gave her a quick lesson on American civics and just who’s in charge.

So, you may have missed this, but the way it works in America is YOU work for US. The last time somebody told Americans to sit down and shut up was 1776. If you ever learn to read, look it up. You are not only a idiot, you’re an arrogant idiot, and there is nothing more dangerous https://t.co/5Hn8IoHFn8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2019

Sit down and shut up? She’s telling Americans what’s acceptable to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; if you’re woke like she is, you have a banana and peanut butter for breakfast to save the planet. (No one tell her that fossil fuels are used to import bananas from South America.)

“we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.” said AOC. —who a few short months ago, from behind a bar, was asking if we wanted our martinis shaken or stirred, olive or twist. 🍸 — CC (@ChatByCC) February 23, 2019

No chance she was able to make a Martini! — Michael Kamenjarin (@Realmikekam) February 23, 2019

There are few joys in life greater than people who believe they have power. What is one member of congress? I am going to enjoy watching the democrats turn on her and eat her alive. — Champion Beako (@Bowsette19) February 23, 2019

Nancy Pelosi already “forgot” to put her and her “green dream” on the House’s new climate change committee, and Dianne Feinstein is trash-talking her Green New Deal to brainwashed kids. Who’s in charge again?

This tweet should be engraved on her office door — Ryan Garber (@RyanGarber9) February 23, 2019

I guess she missed that part that says #WeThePeople part in the constitution #justsayin — Walter Tychnowicz (@wallytee) February 23, 2019

What is she in charge of? She is the face of what is wrong with the far left. I just hope she keeps talking. — Joe Dunn (@Patriot_33) February 23, 2019

I say let her speak. The more she talks the more she pushes people to leave the Dems. I saw the liberal push years ago and left in 2014. Indy now. Will never vote for another Dem until they come back to the center at the least. — Fran Russo (@RussofjrRusso) February 23, 2019

Haha, this response is exactly like Dianne Feinstein’s that she is catching heat for! But apparently it’s okay for @AOC to say it. Even though both are arrogant and power hungry to say it. — Amy Oyler (@darkamy3) February 23, 2019

AOC saying "we're in charge" should be alarming to everyone…. and I mean everyone!!! — Derek Straub 🇺🇸 (@straubderek) February 23, 2019

…"we're in charge…." should open everyone's eyes. — Brian Kucharski (@bkuchars) February 23, 2019

She has serious problems. She is a prime example of the danger of giving socialists power. — Paul Bass (@majorgrunt) February 23, 2019

I don't know what's scarier. What she said or that 52k people liked it. — Geoff Schatzel (@Motion_Art) February 23, 2019

James, they don't get it. And she's their leader. — Jeez, not this again… (@Next__Pope) February 23, 2019

She took a liking to being in the ruling class rather quickly. — Newms66 (@MNewms66) February 23, 2019

AOC’s already showing her totalitarian colors. — Bruce Crawford (@BruceC76) February 23, 2019

I think we just got a little glimpse of her true colors and how she really feels about those of us in the "cheap seats". — Say it like I see it (@Teri45770563) February 23, 2019

Somebody from the "cheap seats" needs to remind @RepAOC @AOC that is who pays her salary and how she pays for that luxury apartment she now has. — MLLeBlanc (@MLedetL) February 23, 2019

Is she implying that people in the cheap seats shouldn't have a say? — Brizz (@disasterix0) February 23, 2019

I served in the Army…is that a cheap seat? I earned my rights b****. — Sus Jjenn ([email protected]) (@SusJjenn) February 23, 2019

She has forgotten how she attained her position. She needs to be reminded that she can quickly lose it too. — Kat (@01Kitkat01) February 23, 2019

I thought socialism meant that everyone’s voice is equal. Reminding the peasants that they’re just peasants doesn’t sound very equal. — Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) February 23, 2019

What's funny (and sad) is that she thinks this tweet "owned" her opponents. She's a speed bump; a side show. — NJP (@Nick10291965) February 23, 2019

We have the same problem in the UK. Many public servants forget the second word of their job title too. — Andrea Liu (@awyliu) February 23, 2019

We need to quality control future congressional candidates. — A. (@sound_logistics) February 23, 2019

Somewhere, someone, is surprised that a 29 year old bartender is struggling with public policy while resorting to the millennial 'crutch' of victimhood when confronted by facts. Somewhere, someone still dreams the 'socialist dream.' Just not here. — Keeping America Great Radio🎙️ (@RealEricBruno) February 23, 2019

What a tool!!! @AOC is so lost. Can’t wait for her multi million dollar Netflix deal and book deal. Can’t wait to see how much in taxes she will pay or if she will give up her money — Q.D (@qsball31) February 23, 2019

She’s not dangerous. Just an opportunist. She won’t get anything done because her plans aren’t feasible. She knows it, and so do the old guards of the party. They’re using her for the millennial vote in 2020. And, then they’ll dump her — margarito vasquez (@srforms) February 23, 2019

Thank god someone is still sane in the country. pic.twitter.com/PxhNEy9yGA — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 23, 2019

There is no climate crisis. Unless she means the scam of it — Joshua Emmanuel Isaacson (@aDrowsyPoet) February 23, 2019

As soon as she can agree there's an illegal immigration crisis we'll agree there's a climate one as well. — Chris ☃️🎃👻🎅 (@Maverik877) February 23, 2019

