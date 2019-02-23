Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ranted last night that until someone else comes up with a plan to “address the global climate crisis,” then “we’re in charge”:

Yup. If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats. https://t.co/h3KSJhHqDN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2019

Who’s we?

"We're in charge"? Extremely unclear who "we" might be. https://t.co/7hFXPa7QGp — Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) February 23, 2019

And in charge of what, exactly?

You have a 54% majority in one chamber of a bicameral legislature that represents only one of the three branches of government. Ranking members of your party denied you a seat on the climate change committee and are casting shade on your proposal. "In charge" of what, exactly? https://t.co/4eVdsgYuu4 — 📢 ᵀᴴᴱ ᴾᴿᴬᴳᴹᴬᵀᴼᴹᴱᵀᴱᴿ (@pragmatometer) February 23, 2019

More like this:

She thinks she’s in charge. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 23, 2019

Note that she’s also calling out people in her own party, like Dianne Feinstein:

Pretty amazing for a newly elected member of Congress to call out Senators like Feinstein by saying they're 'shouting from the cheap seats' for not putting political capital behind a plan that has absolutely no chance of passing. https://t.co/7D0AJ4llPM — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 23, 2019

Even fans of the GND aren’t buying it:

I support the GND and other plans for climate action but there are literally dozens of such plans by people who have worked for years in this space. Some have even passed legislation. This sniping is unnecessary. https://t.co/osZz7uRgea — Tom Matzzie (@tommatzzie) February 23, 2019

As for our side, she’s just wrong:

It’s hard to pack this many logical fallacies into a single tweet. I’m in awe, frankly. https://t.co/81rwBNkrjx — The H2 (@TheH2) February 23, 2019

And:

1) The GND doesn’t address the “climate crisis”.

2) No one owes you an alternative to a terrible idea.

3) You’re not in charge of anything. You’re an under-qualified and overpaid public employee whose only work “accomplishment” thus far is costing your constituents a ton of jobs. https://t.co/oLV3XXP7g3 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 23, 2019

And if climate change really is this threat, when will the U.S. take action against countries that are causing it?

Get the bombers in the air.

***