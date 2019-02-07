The media dropped the alleged racist and homophobic attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pretty quickly, but Rafer Weigel of Fox 32 in Chicago and Rob Elgas of ABC 7 in Chicago have been keeping in touch with Chicago police to see how the investigation is going.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported last week that when officers showed up at Smollett’s apartment, a “thin, light rope” was still around Smollett’s neck. On Wednesday, Elgas reported that the rope was clothesline.

On Thursday, Weigel reported that police are now “visiting every store in the city” that sells that kind of rope and reviewing surveillance footage to see who might have purchased it.

Boy, the New York Daily News was really excited to report that police had finally found video of the attack. Turns out they hadn’t; it was the two homeless people walking down the sidewalk.

Can we say we feel sorry for whichever police officer has had to review hundreds of hours of surveillance video footage?

It’s a big story — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker all tweeted about it, calling it a “modern-day lynching.”

