It used to be fun covering Sen. Kamala Harris, but it’s even more fun covering 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whose campaign has already left competitors in the dust (or driving around aimlessly, like Beto O’Rourke). Her hypocrisy used to be entertaining, but knowing it will now show up in opponents’ campaign ads and debate answers makes it even more interesting to watch.

We all remember how Harris treated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, so why is it she seems to be withholding judgment on Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, whose accuser has come forward with a very detailed and harrowing account of her alleged sexual assault.

Not to mention she actually remembers the time and the place of the alleged assault and also alerted Virginia Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott of the alleged assault over a year ago. So what’s up?

Sen. Harris Says Fairfax Accuser’s Claims Have ‘Credibility,’ Calls For Investigation… But Not Resignation https://t.co/qCDeY6w1J5 pic.twitter.com/h9OoTeKi2X — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 7, 2019

The claims have credibility, but she’s going to go ahead with due process and wait for a fair and impartial investigation?

the ground has shifted considerably as Dems realize this isn't much diff from Kavanaugh. R's however remain hypocrites — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 7, 2019

It’s always good to hear from conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin to get the perspective of someone with severe TDS. She almost had a valid point, there, though.

She threw Kavanaugh under the bus! — Anne hepp (@Annehepp2) February 7, 2019

She threw him under the bus and then ran over him 14 times. — BPM (@BPaulM) February 7, 2019

This woman basically called for a public execution of Kavanaugh with a lot less evidence. — BPM (@BPaulM) February 7, 2019

Wasn’t she the one that said believe all woman??? — Papa Georgio (@idgeorgio) February 7, 2019

Why does she not "believe" Fairfax's accuser, the way she "believed" Kavanaugh's? The accusations against Fairfax are far more credible and believable…why won't she use the word "believe" here? — Paul Jones (@JonesPaul44) February 7, 2019

Hypocritical and just an awful human being. — Dot (@Rusty_Hook20) February 7, 2019

Honestly — the woman literally was harder on D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Neomi Rao for suggesting that one way women can reduce the risk of sexual assault is to moderate their drinking. She tried to paint Rao as a rape apologist … but Fairfax? Best to wait and see.

