It used to be fun covering Sen. Kamala Harris, but it’s even more fun covering 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whose campaign has already left competitors in the dust (or driving around aimlessly, like Beto O’Rourke). Her hypocrisy used to be entertaining, but knowing it will now show up in opponents’ campaign ads and debate answers makes it even more interesting to watch.

We all remember how Harris treated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, so why is it she seems to be withholding judgment on Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, whose accuser has come forward with a very detailed and harrowing account of her alleged sexual assault.

Not to mention she actually remembers the time and the place of the alleged assault and also alerted Virginia Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott of the alleged assault over a year ago. So what’s up?

The claims have credibility, but she’s going to go ahead with due process and wait for a fair and impartial investigation?

It’s always good to hear from conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin to get the perspective of someone with severe TDS. She almost had a valid point, there, though.

Honestly — the woman literally was harder on D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Neomi Rao for suggesting that one way women can reduce the risk of sexual assault is to moderate their drinking. She tried to paint Rao as a rape apologist … but Fairfax? Best to wait and see.

