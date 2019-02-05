We’ve come to expect intellectual dishonesty from the Democrats, but holy wow, this attempt by Kamala Harris to impugn Neomi Rao’s character is shameless:

Here’s the bottom line: Kamala Harris is full of sh*t and she knows it.

The supposedly damning video of Rao answering Harris’ questions actually acquits Rao of the charges made by Harris.

Trending

We have no doubt.

Don’t be disappointed … this is just par for the course with Kamala Harris.

In a nasty little nutshell.

Meanwhile:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala HarrisNeomi Raorapesexual assault