We’ve come to expect intellectual dishonesty from the Democrats, but holy wow, this attempt by Kamala Harris to impugn Neomi Rao’s character is shameless:

Here's the bottom line: survivors of sexual assault should not be blamed for the trauma they've experienced. Neomi Rao's prior writings about sexual assault are completely unacceptable and her responses to my questions today were deeply troubling. pic.twitter.com/jlOuhHWtQx — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 5, 2019

Here’s the bottom line: Kamala Harris is full of sh*t and she knows it.

Teaching your daughters to avoid certain situations and to take safety precautions is NOT victim blaming. https://t.co/UQOMwtdtbt — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) February 5, 2019

This is UNHINGED Somebody broke into my truck, and the police told me I should lock my truck at night At NO POINT did I think the police were victim-shame-blaming me https://t.co/ikHo51gimp — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 5, 2019

A shameful and completely dishonest tweet that distorts what Rao clearly said in this exchange https://t.co/TjixQdjSLJ — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 5, 2019

The supposedly damning video of Rao answering Harris’ questions actually acquits Rao of the charges made by Harris.

Sorry @KamalaHarris but Rao literally said the opposite of what you claim: “A man who rapes a drunk girl should be prosecuted. At the same time, a good way to avoid a potential date rape is to stay reasonably sober."https://t.co/5uCIbokejP — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 5, 2019

Does she realize that the video shows the exact questions asked and it didn’t go down as she claims? Come on now. https://t.co/lCCnTccSLt — Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) February 5, 2019

So, let me get this straight…. @SenKamalaHarris posted this video. So, presumably, she thinks it makes her look better than Rao? The only conclusion one can draw from these facts is that Kamala Harris is astonishingly stupid. https://t.co/RmygBgnPNv — Dodd (@Amuk3) February 5, 2019

Also, you know we can actually SEE the video here, right? The video clearly shows that her answers were good. You're literally saying that good answers are unacceptable and troubling. You really suck at this. https://t.co/6HvmQCYNLx — RBe (@RBPundit) February 5, 2019

Can someone get Kamala Harris's comms team on the line? Please tell them that if they're going to tweet that a person's answers were "troubling" that they should include video that doesn't show the person answering the question calmly and correctly. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 5, 2019

Oh, you silly. The tweet was written long before the video. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) February 5, 2019

We have no doubt.

Bad take, Kamala. Disappointed. — LynetteD (@LynetteDejean) February 5, 2019

Don’t be disappointed … this is just par for the course with Kamala Harris.

Completely disingenuous. Political ploy for your presidential bid. You are what’s wrong with politics. — Trevor Shakiba, CFP® (@TShakCFP) February 5, 2019

Shameful and completely dishonest describes Harris perfectly. — Fred Small (@whip48fs) February 5, 2019

That’s Kamala for you. — Lola Labrigida (@ShesPurdy) February 5, 2019

In a nasty little nutshell.

Meanwhile: