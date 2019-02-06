Vanessa Tyson, the woman who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her, has released a statement:

More from the New York Times’ Jonathan Martin:

Trending

Read the disturbing details for yourselves:

Awful.

Stay tuned … this is going to get uglier.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Justin Fairfaxoral sexsexual assaultsmear campaignVanessa Tyson