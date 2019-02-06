Vanessa Tyson, the woman who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her, has released a statement:
"What began as consensual kissing quickly turned into a sexual assault," Ms. Tyson said, adding: "Mr. Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him."
Read the disturbing details for yourselves:
Awful.
If Christine Blasey Ford's detail-bereft account was widely considered "credible," then this can only be called "damning." https://t.co/UVKguNFmQa
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) February 6, 2019
Stay tuned … this is going to get uglier.
