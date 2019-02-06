Vanessa Tyson, the woman who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her, has released a statement:

BREAKING: Vanessa Tyson releases statement detailing alleged assault by @LGJustinFairfax. In lengthy statement she says she does not plan to file charges and will not do any interviews. She accuses Fairfax of a “smear campaign”. From @DanaBashCNN — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 6, 2019

More from the New York Times’ Jonathan Martin:

URGENT: Vanessa Tyson, @LGJustinFairfax accuser, goes on the record w long statement: "What began as consensual kissing quickly turned into a sexual assault," Ms. Tyson said, adding: "Mr. Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him." — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 6, 2019

Read the disturbing details for yourselves:

Statement of Dr. Vanessa Tyson regarding Virginia Lt Gov Fairfax pic.twitter.com/r15Hxkv6Es — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 6, 2019

Awful.

Justin Fairfax's accuser, Vanessa Tyson, speaks out. Her statement is devastating. pic.twitter.com/ppZqjyiB6G — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) February 6, 2019

Horrifying details here https://t.co/7rPnmKLbnN — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 6, 2019

If Christine Blasey Ford's detail-bereft account was widely considered "credible," then this can only be called "damning." https://t.co/UVKguNFmQa — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) February 6, 2019

Stay tuned … this is going to get uglier.

Well here we go… https://t.co/Qb4669fyu2 — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 6, 2019

