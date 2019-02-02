We’ve been pretty blown away by Gov. Ralph Northam the last few days. After people reacted in horror to his comments about infanticide during a radio interview, Northam tweeted that it was “shameful and disgusting” that people would mischaracterize his words — by quoting them.

A day later he was still at it, standing by his comments on post-birth abortion by calling personal insults made against his moral character “disgusting.”

And then came the yearbook photo apparently showing him either in blackface or a Klan hood, and he called that photo disgusting. However, as Twitchy has reported, he said at a 2:30 p.m. news conference at the governor’s mansion that he was not going to resign, not even over the time he remembers dancing in blackface.

So Northam, who had appeared to have apologized Friday night for being in the picture, now says it’s not him, and he’s not going to take the “easy” route and resign, as so many Republicans and Democrats have called on for him to do. Stepping down would be easy; he’s choosing the difficult road of staying in office and having “honest conversations” about race.

Defiantly, Ralph Northam says he cannot "in good conscience" resign because it would avert an "honest conversation" about racism. He says resigning would be too easy an out: "The person I was is the not man I am today. I am asking for the opportunity to earn your forgiveness." — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 2, 2019

What a guy. He doesn’t want to duck responsibility for the photo and resign, but accept responsibility and keep his job.

"I cannot in good conscience choose the path that would be easier for me," says Northam in refusing to resign. Yes, you heard that right. He's trying to paint clinging to power as an act of moral courage. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) February 2, 2019

Northam on calls for his resignation: "I cannot in good conscience choose the path that would be easier for me." — News 5 WCYB (@news5wcyb) February 2, 2019

.@GovernorVA said he will not listen to the voices asking him to resign because it would be avoiding an honest conversation and ducking responsibility to reconcile https://t.co/rhGpyLAT1h #News3politics pic.twitter.com/hzgsX1b1zR — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) February 2, 2019

"I am asking for the opportunity to earn your forgiveness," says @GovernorVA and he will not resign "to avoid an honest conversation about harmful actions from my past." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 2, 2019

Northam says he is ready for an honest conversation about racial reconciliation and justice. He promises to continue that fight. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 2, 2019

I am ready for a honest conversation about racial injustice and the need for reconciliation, Northam says. — Patrick Wilson (@patrickmwilson) February 2, 2019

Northam says resigning would be easier path, so he "cannot in good conscience" do it. He is hoping it starts a "discussion." Now is slamming former governors who owned slaves. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 2, 2019

Well damn, the guy actually did us all a favor by (not?) appearing in that yearbook photo, because it’s jump-started that difficult conversation on race that Eric Holder accused us all of being too afraid to have.

Did we mention that Northam then pivoted to the dark history of the governor’s mansion and all of the portraits of slave owners that hang there? Way to deflect, my dude.

Standard disgraced politico playbook. They're never doing it for themselves; they're staying true to their oath or their constituents. — Paul Fennell (@PizmoGizmo) February 2, 2019

“”””i’d feel so guilty if i resigned… ya don’t want that do ya?”””” — L_ N___ (@sqL_handLe) February 2, 2019

“I also don’t think a Black governor will make the people of Virginia very happy.” — Victoria (@I__Victoria__I) February 2, 2019

Give me a break. — Deb Williams (@debwilliams) February 2, 2019

He could perhaps earn forgiveness (eventually) if he resigns. This gross display of lies just shows he isn’t concerned about anyone else but himself. He’s not used to being held responsible for his racism. He thinks he can squirm out of this. REVOLTING — The Dose of Reality (@TheDoseTweets) February 2, 2019

There's honest conversation. It's called resign and we'll talk about how everything he's done isn't good and shouldn't be replicated because that's Exhibit A of how to be a racist. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) February 2, 2019

In 1984, I was having honest conversations with white folk about race. — Nunez (@Besnaz) February 2, 2019

Ugh, who wrote this speech? Now he's ready for a conversation about race, it just wasn't as important before I guess. — Peter Oliphant (@peteroliphant2) February 2, 2019

Nice. Ready to start it when he’s back in the private sector. — C. J. G. 🏳️‍🌈 (@seejaygee) February 2, 2019

He’s toast. — and yet she persisted (@blueeyedGMer) February 2, 2019

Unfortunate comment from Northam: "What I really want to do is talk about the racism and the hatred and the bigotry that I have fought so long and hard for." — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) February 2, 2019

A man who started the week by promoting the murder of full term infants talk about doing something "in good conscience" is chilling #Northam — mog1717 (@mog1717) February 2, 2019

does he have a conscience tho? — Matt Siegel (@mattsiegel) February 2, 2019

Related: