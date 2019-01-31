OK, we had our minds blown last night when, after appearing on a radio show and advocating for infanticide, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that insinuations that he hadn’t devoted his life to caring for children were “shameful and disgusting.”

I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 31, 2019

One more time: The guy who just got done talking about how he was cool with aborting a baby after it had been delivered was disgusted by “insinuations” against him not caring about children.

And he’s still at it. Poor Gov. Northam just finds it disgusting that he’s been personally insulted. That’s what disgusts him.

Here he is at a press conference where he said he has no regrets about what he said or how he said it.

.@GovernorVA: I have "no regrets" on pro-infanticide comments "No, I don’t have any regrets, but I do find, though, how my comments — I did answer that question, I regret that those comments have been mischaracterized, the personal insults toward me, I really find disgusting." pic.twitter.com/xjPSzJL2nm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2019

Hey Gov, killing a baby that's in the process of being born, or leaving it to die is something we find pretty effing disgusting. — Eddie5150 (@eddieVH_2018) January 31, 2019

sickening. disgraceful. he should be recalled. — Skanman (@SkanmanM) January 31, 2019

I didn't watch the Northam press conference. Did he state unambiguously that he's against late term abortions on account of mental health? That's literally all the has to do to get out of this hole. — Holden (@Holden114) January 31, 2019

He did not. He, in fact, stood by everything he said. https://t.co/iePI0JncU6 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 31, 2019

Hey look, it’s Media Matters alumnus Oliver Willis feeling sorry for the position Northam is in:

yeah cause cons would totally say "thats ok" if he says what you tell him to. there's no winning. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 31, 2019

I'll take that as a "no, he didn't say it." — Holden (@Holden114) January 31, 2019

He is not trying to get out of a hole. He is testing and stretching the limits of discourse. He knows he won't be held to account by the mainstream media. — David Ferguson (@dferg) January 31, 2019

Our heart aches for the pain this poor guy must be going through.

Related: