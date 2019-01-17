It might have been a while since you’ve driven past a YWCA, but the organization’s logo now incorporates, “eliminating racism, empowering women.” And if you’ve been following the Left for any time recently, you’re aware that anti-Semitism doesn’t count as racism, so it’s no surprise the even though the SPLC and DNC have pulled their support, the YWCA is all-in for this year’s Women’s March.

An intersectional women’s movement … with conditions:

Oh, it’s way, way too late the that. This is not the YWCA you remember.

