It might have been a while since you’ve driven past a YWCA, but the organization’s logo now incorporates, “eliminating racism, empowering women.” And if you’ve been following the Left for any time recently, you’re aware that anti-Semitism doesn’t count as racism, so it’s no surprise the even though the SPLC and DNC have pulled their support, the YWCA is all-in for this year’s Women’s March.

We are proud to support the mission, unity principles, and ongoing efforts to build an intersectional women’s movement. YWCAs across the country are joining their local @womensmarch this Saturday. Onward. #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/lRU2KELjAY — YWCA USA (@YWCAUSA) January 17, 2019

An intersectional women’s movement … with conditions:

Empowering women as long as they’re not Jewish, not ProChoice, and dear God, definitely not Conservative. This is not a mission of Unity. Intersectionality breeds discrimination. — Snowbird (@CrazyCa74303444) January 17, 2019

YWCA sticking with the antisemitic march. https://t.co/Lc3nMmGJ1m — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 17, 2019

Young

Women

Committing

Antisemitism It checks out — Mzungu (@fahdpar23) January 17, 2019

"Me me me me me! Also Orange Man bad."

Sincerely, the Women's March 2019 — Galbratron (@galbratron) January 17, 2019

"We are proud to support antisemitism" Fixed it for you. — Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) January 17, 2019

Annnnd there goes the YWCA.

Won't take long realize what a terrible mistake you've just made. — NorseCrow (@NorseCrow) January 17, 2019

I fear you have made a grave mistake. — Norvell Rose (@NorvR) January 17, 2019

Ruined just like the Girl Scouts. I won’t support either one. — MStLouis (@mlstlouis) January 17, 2019

Goodbye~ me and my 5 daughters. — Csunshine (@sunShinewith8) January 17, 2019

Goodbye YWCA — RF (@RBF4596) January 17, 2019

Wow…how disappointing. Stay out of politics! — Cathy Durham (@babydollct) January 17, 2019

Oh, it’s way, way too late the that. This is not the YWCA you remember.

The left/Democrats do one thing better than anyone…they destroy iconic institutions. Stop being sheeple and try thinking for yourselves. — Charlton (@charlton_ar) January 17, 2019

Oh wow. So the YWCA is full-on pro-abortion and feminazi. Good for you! Now watch your donations dwindle and soon you will be even more irrelevant. — 🇺🇸  Loyal Moses 🐴 🐄 (@loyalmoses) January 17, 2019

Intersectionality where racism disguises itself as social activism. You're all disgusting — Cindy Stickline-Rose (@CSRose1963) January 17, 2019

Intersectionality is a euphemism for Marxism. You cannot quantify a person’s unique difficulties in life by assigning a few arbitrary group identities and then extrapolating. Blaming other doesn’t fix complex issues, it only intensifies your resentment and anger. — Lan Hai-Jia (@LanHaiJia1) January 17, 2019

Anyone else see the irony in the sign this girl is holding? I said it from the start, this is a political stunt and nothing else with bad actors with bad intentions running it — Matty (@mattglenn29) January 17, 2019

I was nearly on the board of directors of a YWCA years ago. Thank God I came to my senses and decided not to pursue the seat. You are a disgrace to women everywhere. You do not represent me in any way. — MackinawPatriot 🇺🇸❤️ (@MackinawPatriot) January 17, 2019

Guess y’all forgot what the C means. — Ron Shipley (@89_RED_RAIDER) January 17, 2019

Please take the C out of your name, it's false advertising. — Austin Dam (@AustinDam) January 17, 2019

Time to remove the “C” from your name…..’cuz you’re not. — Cindy (@cindylasb) January 17, 2019

Hi! I’m a woman, a conservative, and I support President Trump. Am I included in your march? — Pauline (@pauline_brendar) January 18, 2019

Will the YWCA be present at the @March_for_Life tomorrow? A march that welcomes anyone, and supports women from womb to tomb? — Deedo M (@Deedo_70) January 17, 2019

Related: