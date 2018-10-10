We’re certain celebrity lawyer Michael Avenetti, who promised Rachel Maddow he’d produce a 100-percent credible “witness and victim” for the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, thought he could get a head-start on his 2020 presidential campaign by helping derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Instead, he produced a client whose story actually made the other allegations against Kavanaugh sound even less credible: not only was Kavanaugh a potential rapist; he organized gang-rape parties in high school where he’d drug the punch.

So yeah, Kavanaugh came out of that mess looking like a fool, but the Associated Press reports that he’s making some serious moves toward a presidential campaign.

“While Avenatti offered few details about how he planned to raise enough money or hire the staff to run a presidential campaign, he cast himself as one of the few Democrats who knows how to go head-to-head with Trump” https://t.co/SZvAgAAG32 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 10, 2018

But first, he had a little legal matter of his own to attend to:

Avenatti is expected at the federal courthouse in Orange County in 45 minutes today for a hearing related to the $10 million he owes his former law partner. https://t.co/xVas13zpkL — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 10, 2018

Oh, that.

But back to what Avenatti’s been up to:

Michael Avenatti held court last month with a dozen Democratic strategists in the main dining room at The Palm — a see-and-be-seen table at one of Washington’s most prominent power lunch spots. Avenatti did most of the talking. While he offered few details about how he planned to raise enough money or hire the staff to run a presidential campaign, one participant and another person briefed on the lunch said he cast himself as one of the few Democrats who knows how to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump. The sources requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss details of the meeting.

They also probably wanted to remain anonymous so they wouldn’t be harassed on the street by other Democrats.

Does he? He's spent the week getting owned on Twitter by boring 400 year old Senators. He's not as good at this game as he thinks he is. — Yusef Smith (@ToolboxSmith) October 10, 2018

No no no no a thousand times no. I've often thought who the Dem nominee could be to make me the equivalent of #nevertrump… Here it is. #neveravenatti — Randall Kopchak (@RandallKopchak) October 10, 2018

"…who knows how to go head-to-head with Trump"

Yeah, he did a great job with Julie Swetnick, totally defeated Trump on the Kavanaugh nomination. Oh, wait… — Hieronymus McGillicuddy (@HieronymusMcG) October 10, 2018

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo — AngryPettySouthernMom (@MauraLeeLang) October 10, 2018

How? Challenging Trump to mixed martial arts fight? Pay for view? 🤦🏻‍♀️🙇🏼‍♀️ I’m so sick of feeling like we are all living through a reality tv show, and a really bad one at that. I’m so ready for serious people, qualified people, dealing with serious issues being in charge again. — Jennifer Marie (@JenniferGMarie) October 10, 2018

Close … he actually did challenge Donald Trump Jr. to a three-round mixed martial arts fight. No, really.

He blew it when @MichaelAvenatti when he challenged Jr. to a fight. I do not want any this man representing me. — Ann McNeal (@AnnMcNeal11) October 10, 2018

Why is AP spending time covering this and giving him legitimacy? — Byron Sebastian (@sebastian_byron) October 10, 2018

No. No no no no no. Please no. — Tony Clements (@tonebobb) October 10, 2018

This guy needs to go away. — PiratesWife (@PiratesWife82) October 10, 2018

He's the Jill stein of 2018 — BR549 (@deafboxers) October 10, 2018

Not no but, HELL NO — Bill Beaird (@BillBeaird) October 10, 2018

“Head to Head”….. was that the title of one of his clients’ movies? What a worthless dirtbag he is. — The Annoyed Man (@TheAnnoyedMan) October 10, 2018

He's an ambulance chasing pimp that's running a scam on the resist crowd. — R. Conrad (@RConrad62) October 10, 2018

And not even the Resist crowd seems interested. But at least he can count on CNN and MSNBC for plenty of free exposure.

