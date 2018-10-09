Because things can always get stupider, NBC News and MSNBC senior reporter Dylan Byers is hanging out with Michael Avenatti. And because things can always get stupider still, Byers is giving Avenatti an expanded platform for this crap:

I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti @MichaelAvenatti at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr for charity. No joke. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 9, 2018

Great. Just what we needed.

Dylan no. — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 9, 2018

2018 may not be done with me. But I am done with 2018. https://t.co/taZVg5uPz5 — Independent, Impartial Fall Weather Superfan (@petersuderman) October 9, 2018

This is why I had to unfollow him. This is unnecessary B.S.. It's a shame, really. — Rozenia (@ZenaRo) October 9, 2018

Yes, but Michael Avenatti — like Dylan Byers, it would seem — has no shame.

This would be for two great causes. I’m in. https://t.co/zo46yhsXCi — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 9, 2018

Of course you’re “in,” you jackass. It was your stupid idea.

He's in for the thing he proposed pic.twitter.com/v6wszNxgIk — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 9, 2018

Michael Avenatti may suck at being a lawyer, but when it comes to shameless self-promotion, he’s tough to beat.

Avenatti 2020: fight club, except you tell everybody about it pic.twitter.com/m5A3OiZwXv — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 9, 2018

You'd think media would stop giving this guy legitimacy after his last stunt blew up in his face. Guess not. https://t.co/pLhBhLFSXq — RBe (@RBPundit) October 9, 2018

Gotta hand it to Avenatti: the man knows how to get attention. So maybe we should give it to him, just one last time. He’s been cruisin’ for a bruisin’ for some time now … maybe he’ll finally get it.

I’d totally watch AND condescendingly tweet about it being the end of the American experiment. https://t.co/KzOUo9BRYD — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 9, 2018

***

Related:

Celebrity lawyer and ‘fighter for good’ Michael Avenatti wants Dems to fight fire with fire, donate to his PAC