Because things can always get stupider, NBC News and MSNBC senior reporter Dylan Byers is hanging out with Michael Avenatti. And because things can always get stupider still, Byers is giving Avenatti an expanded platform for this crap:

Great. Just what we needed.

Yes, but Michael Avenatti — like Dylan Byers, it would seem — has no shame.

Of course you’re “in,” you jackass. It was your stupid idea.

Michael Avenatti may suck at being a lawyer, but when it comes to shameless self-promotion, he’s tough to beat.

Gotta hand it to Avenatti: the man knows how to get attention. So maybe we should give it to him, just one last time. He’s been cruisin’ for a bruisin’ for some time now … maybe he’ll finally get it.

