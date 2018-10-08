So what is the Fight PAC? According to its website, which is plastered with photos of celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, it “was founded in the fall of 2018 by Democrat, Attorney, and Fighter for Good Michael Avenatti, who represents Davids vs. Goliaths and has for nearly 20 years.”

You know he wrote that himself.

Anyway, Avenatti wants your money so he can help defeat “Donald Trump’s Republican cronies and enablers across the nation.”

Maybe we should throw a couple bucks his way, seeing how he managed to derail what were considered credible allegations against Brett Kavanaugh with his client’s tales of high school gang-rape parties.

The Democratic party has a long history of bringing nail clippers to gun fights. With our fundamental values and futures at stake, we can no longer afford to turn the other cheek and fight lovingly. We must fight fire with fire. Please join the fight at https://t.co/PJzFVkbkP7. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 8, 2018

You guys literally brought a gun to a baseball game. No universe exists in which the Democrats are under-armed for whatever battle they foolishly believe is happening. https://t.co/cy9Q3Z0d9e — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 8, 2018

You literally shot a ball park full of Republicans dude. https://t.co/HT5llZpKwa — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 8, 2018

So, more shooting Republicans? https://t.co/i0zWlDCUWE — My Friends Call Me Boof (@JammieWF) October 8, 2018

Yeah, enough with the violent rhetoric, Democrats. Barack Obama already did the “if they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun” schtick, and now we’ve got Rep. Maxine Waters telling her constituents to resort to mob tactics when they see a political opponent.

A Bernie bro shot up a baseball field of GOPers in attempted mass murder, wounding several people. A Democrat assaulted Rand Paul in his own yard, hospitalizing him w/ broken ribs & pneumonia that lasted for months. Dem staffers doxx GOP families. Dem leaders call for harassment. https://t.co/z28mYjnCdo — Due Process for All or Due Process for None. (@CrackaJackin) October 9, 2018

All true, but Democrats can’t afford to keep fighting lovingly like that.

Man, you lot are delusional. Fight lovingly? When? You have been screaming, yelling, punching, harassing and threatening for the past 2 years at least. https://t.co/VGEPh1GR4u — Shorty(smartass) 🐻 🗝️♠️ 🎩👻 #Prolife #ProudGirl (@000funsize) October 8, 2018

Also a history of bringing guns to baseball fields, so maybe take it easy on the "fire with fire" crap. https://t.co/8ceRSoj6nx — Daniel Engelhardt (@Engelhardt_Dan) October 8, 2018

A democrat literally brought a gun to a baseball practice. As always, this is projection. Republicans have taken a decade to realize Democrats are at war with us, and still keep trusting Lucy to hold the football. https://t.co/t6tS65Vwdy — na (@RennaW) October 8, 2018

So more fake rape claims? https://t.co/Xrauh8s7ZJ — Railing (@Sunny_pundit) October 8, 2018

Exploiting women for political and financial gain is so civilized. https://t.co/PlFMFWl6jN — Elle Driver's Firebird (@JacobyChrisrt) October 8, 2018

You put as much thought into your analogies as you do coaching your clients.. https://t.co/4gvDNRrZiU — Ted (@Tedgforce) October 8, 2018

No surprise here, creepy porn lawyer needs some money and these dimwits will provide it. https://t.co/TYRc0PM3FC — Tiffany Smith (@samiam893) October 8, 2018

Well in case it wasn't 1000% clear Avenatti was going to run, here he is announcing his super pac. Heaven help us. https://t.co/RCj6MZEoUl — Dan Pino (@DanPino) October 8, 2018

He really is running. God help us. https://t.co/t05Oi5kUjr — Name (@numanmyname) October 8, 2018

Lmfao. That’s all the response this deserves. https://t.co/a0Ec7XSD5C — Chris Buehler 🐻 (@BoringIsGood) October 9, 2018

Is there a word for even more absurd than the greatest absurdity? https://t.co/UGp7eGMlo2 — Esq. is Latin for douchebag (@RealestBobbyJ) October 8, 2018

