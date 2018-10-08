So what is the Fight PAC? According to its website, which is plastered with photos of celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, it “was founded in the fall of 2018 by Democrat, Attorney, and Fighter for Good Michael Avenatti, who represents Davids vs. Goliaths and has for nearly 20 years.”

You know he wrote that himself.

Anyway, Avenatti wants your money so he can help defeat “Donald Trump’s Republican cronies and enablers across the nation.”

Maybe we should throw a couple bucks his way, seeing how he managed to derail what were considered credible allegations against Brett Kavanaugh with his client’s tales of high school gang-rape parties.

Yeah, enough with the violent rhetoric, Democrats. Barack Obama already did the “if they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun” schtick, and now we’ve got Rep. Maxine Waters telling her constituents to resort to mob tactics when they see a political opponent.

All true, but Democrats can’t afford to keep fighting lovingly like that.

