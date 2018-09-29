As Twitchy reported, Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke made a surprising admission during a debate with Sen. Ted Cruz when he denied trying to flee the scene of a drunk driving accident when he was 26 — his claim contradicted the police report and also earned him four Pinocchios from the Washington Post’s fact checker.

Now another anecdote that O’Rourke used during that debate — this one about a “Dreamer” honor student (aren’t they all?) who was deported to Mexico from Texas — is coming under scrutiny from the Dallas News and the woman who’s the subject of O’Rourke’s story.

Beto O'Rourke's deported Panhandle honor student wasn't actually deported https://t.co/MGbkGGR0LT — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 29, 2018

The Dallas News reports:

It was a powerful anecdote. At the first Senate debate, Rep. Beto O’Rourke illustrated the plight of “Dreamers” by talking about the salutatorian at tiny Booker High School in the Texas Panhandle, recently deported to his country of origin, not even speaking the language. The congressman had embellished what he’d been told on a visit to Booker 14 months ago. And even that version, it turns out, got key facts wrong. The honor student in question was actually the valedictorian. She spoke the language. It happened a decade ago, not recently. And most importantly, said Yamile Guerrero Rosales, “I wasn’t deported, but I had to figure life out on my own for six months with a baby,” stuck in Juarez, Mexico, until her paperwork came through. Born in Durango, Mexico, she’s now 30 and was naturalized two years ago as an American. She’s raising two kids in Booker with a third coming any day, working as an accountant at a firm in the oil patch.

A naturalized American citizen working as an accountant in Texas — the horror.

