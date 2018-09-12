As Twitchy reported, Citizens Union rescinded its endorsement of Democratic Socialist New York State Senate candidate Julia Salazar after she “admitted that the information she originally provided to Citizens Union about her academic credentials was not correct.”

And her academic credentials are just the tip of what appears an increasingly bizarre story. Salazar was busted for lying about her immigrant and religious background, and for allegedly trying to gain access to the bank account of Keith Hernandez’s ex-wife. She also reportedly has a trust fund to go with a new version of her religious conversion story.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Young Democrats also pulled their endorsement, citing inconsistencies in Salazar’s academic background, among other things:

After reviewing Julia Salazar's endorsement application for discrepancies following recent reports in the news media, the Executive Board of the Brooklyn Young Democrats found that her campaign submitted inaccurate information about her academic credentials. — Brooklyn Young Democrats (@BKYoungDems) September 12, 2018

This finding, coupled with other reported inconsistencies in her background, bring forward questions of honesty and integrity that we take very seriously. We therefore express no preference in the SD-18 primary and urge our members to exercise their best judgment in voting. — Brooklyn Young Democrats (@BKYoungDems) September 12, 2018

How does she even show her face in public, let alone campaign for a state senate seat?

Shocking. Julia Salazar should be stepping down by now but instead still intends to win her fraudulent campaign. A surreal display of unbridled and malevolent ambition. — Grace (@TheInsidePress) September 12, 2018

We have to admit, #SarsourSauce is a great hashtag.

