As Twitchy reported, Citizens Union rescinded its endorsement of Democratic Socialist New York State Senate candidate Julia Salazar after she “admitted that the information she originally provided to Citizens Union about her academic credentials was not correct.”

And her academic credentials are just the tip of what appears an increasingly bizarre story. Salazar was busted for lying about her immigrant and religious background, and for allegedly trying to gain access to the bank account of Keith Hernandez’s ex-wife. She also reportedly has a trust fund to go with a new version of her religious conversion story.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Young Democrats also pulled their endorsement, citing inconsistencies in Salazar’s academic background, among other things:

How does she even show her face in public, let alone campaign for a state senate seat?

