Now that we’ve just reported the attempted stabbing of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s opponent, here’s another threat made against Trump supporters:

Police are on scene of a mass shooting threat at a MAGA event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC https://t.co/0B2TpysiWC pic.twitter.com/E0yOb8AM9N — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 11, 2018

As people who scan Twitter all day, we see a lot of threats by Twitter randos that don’t seem to carry much weight, but Cassandra Fairbanks wasn’t about to let this tweet go by without alerting police:

Reported this to the DC police. pic.twitter.com/geKC7GG0kr — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 11, 2018

Alt-right personality Cassandra Fairbanks asks, "Who is going to the MAGA meetup tonight?" at Trump Hotel DC. Response threatens mass shooting (cc @DCPoliceDept, @TwitterSafety, @TrumpDC) pic.twitter.com/LZe7JcgXY3 — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) September 11, 2018

Isn’t it funny how the anti-gun crowd always seems to entertain violent gun fantasies while law-abiding gun owners are demonized for wanting to go to the range for recreation?

The Daily Mail reports:

Police have responded to the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC after an anonymous threat to shoot up a meeting supporting President Donald Trump. The threat was made ahead of the planned Tuesday evening event by an anonymous Twitter account that supports the Democratic Socialists, a far-left political group. ‘I am coming with a gun and i expect to get numerous bloodstained MAGA hats as trophies,’ the account wrote, referencing the Trump campaign slogan ‘Make American Great Again.’ DC police vehicles were spotted outside of the hotel and a manager confirmed that staff were aware of the threat and taking appropriate security measures.

The Twitter account @Dreamstarjustic has since been deleted.

See this is what i'm talking about. We need to STOP and remember that we are all Americans. It doesn't matter about the party. America is at its best when we are united. PLEASE think about the future that so many people died for. — Shellz (@ArtsBlogKeeper1) September 11, 2018

America is at its best when we are united? Don’t let Chris “Captain America” Evans hear you say that.

More tolerant liberals who just want to “coexist”??? — Sports Mom ⚾️🍷🏈 (@Sportsmom0621) September 11, 2018

We’re guessing — guessing — this was an empty threat and the person got scared and deleted his or her account once the police got involved. But then again, after news of that stabbing attempt, you can’t assume too much.

