The Alameda County Sheriff on Tuesday posted the mugshot of a man accused of attempting to stab congressional candidate Rudy Peters.

Arrested: Farzad Fazeli (35) was arrested for assaulting a local political candidate for Congress. https://t.co/nNNEmrtiMB pic.twitter.com/MjNbWaKkZk — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 11, 2018

BREAKING: Farzad Fazeli, 35, accused of trying to stab Congressional candidate Rudy Peters with a switchblade at a festival in Castro Valley after making "disparaging remarks" about the GOP, per @ACSOSheriffs pic.twitter.com/iDMlTJDz9q — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) September 11, 2018

The sheriff’s office posted a news release to Facebook:

According to witness statements, Farzad Fazeli (35) approached the victim in an aggressive manner and made disparaging remarks about his political party and elected officials. During the incident, Fazeli is suspected to have pulled out a switchblade knife and attempted to stab the victim. The knife malfunctioned and the victim became involved in a physical struggle with Fazeli. Fazeli fled the scene but was detained a short time later by deputies. A switchblade knife was located on his person.

A Castro Valley man has been arrested after officials said he attempted to stab congressional candidate Rudy Peters at the Castro Valley Fall Festival on Sunday. https://t.co/3lUSwTRBL4 pic.twitter.com/HQKGSR3KHV — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 11, 2018

The San Francisco Chronicle reports:

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies were called to the event on Castro Valley Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. after a report of a knife attack, officials said. Witnesses told deputies that Fazeli approached Peters in an “aggressive manner” and insulted Peters’ political party and some elected officials, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Fazeli allegedly pulled out a switchblade and tried to stab Peters, but the knife malfunctioned. Peters and Fazeli then got into a “physical struggle” before Fazeli fled the scene, officials said. He was detained a short time later.

Peters is running to replace Rep. Eric Swalwell, who posted the following tweet:

On Sunday, my opponent @PetersCongress was attacked at his campaign booth in Castro Valley. I’m glad to hear Mr. Peters is okay. But it’s NEVER okay to use violence to settle political disagreements (or any disagreement). Fortunately, @ACSOSheriffs arrested the suspect. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 11, 2018

Maxine Waters: I threaten Trump supporters "all the time" pic.twitter.com/IxzzP9eASt — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 10, 2018

A Far Left Domestic Terrorist attempted to assassinate a Republican Congressional Candidate in California this weekend. You’d think this would be bigger news? I guess MSM doesn’t want to cover what their extreme left rhetoric about Republicans results in. https://t.co/NNEbrOGAp6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 11, 2018

