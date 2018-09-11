The Alameda County Sheriff on Tuesday posted the mugshot of a man accused of attempting to stab congressional candidate Rudy Peters.

The sheriff’s office posted a news release to Facebook:

According to witness statements, Farzad Fazeli (35) approached the victim in an aggressive manner and made disparaging remarks about his political party and elected officials. During the incident, Fazeli is suspected to have pulled out a switchblade knife and attempted to stab the victim. The knife malfunctioned and the victim became involved in a physical struggle with Fazeli.

Fazeli fled the scene but was detained a short time later by deputies. A switchblade knife was located on his person.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports:

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies were called to the event on Castro Valley Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. after a report of a knife attack, officials said. Witnesses told deputies that Fazeli approached Peters in an “aggressive manner” and insulted Peters’ political party and some elected officials, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Fazeli allegedly pulled out a switchblade and tried to stab Peters, but the knife malfunctioned. Peters and Fazeli then got into a “physical struggle” before Fazeli fled the scene, officials said. He was detained a short time later.

Peters is running to replace Rep. Eric Swalwell, who posted the following tweet:

We can’t say this doesn’t remind us of the time a Bernie Bro shot up a baseball field full of Republicans.

Why is everyone singling out Maxine Waters? She would never wish harm upon a Republican.

The police never would have let him into the event with a plastic straw.

