Rep. Maxine Waters can deny it all she wants, but she certainly isn’t the only person who has called for the public harassment of federal officials recently.

As Twitchy reported, last week Occupy Wall Street posted a graphic showing a woman stabbing an ICE agent from behind and tearing his still-beating heart from his chest to use as a warning to other agents. (Eventually, Twitter made them take it down.)

We also saw the initial rumblings of plans to doxx ICE agents and harass them everywhere they go off the clock, such as picking up their children from school.

McClatchy reports Monday that activists have been very busy doing things like scraping LinkedIn for personally identifying information on ICE agents.

Twice in the past week, activists have posted information on ICE agents https://t.co/QMBsxXkwLG https://t.co/JcTERwutJS — McClatchyDC (@McClatchyDC) June 25, 2018

Tim Johnson reports:

Twice in the past week, activists have posted information on employees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency that carried out Trump’s policy that required children to be separated from their parents who were arrested for crossing the U.S. border illegally. Amid national bipartisan outrage, Trump abruptly reversed course last week. Sam Lavigne, an adjunct professor at New York University, last Tuesday posted data on 1,595 ICE employees that he scraped off of profiles on LinkedIn, a career networking platform. Lavigne posted the material on GitHub, a hosting platform popular with software developers. “I leave it here with the hope that researchers, journalists and activists will find it useful,” Lavigne wrote in a blog posting on Medium that has since been taken down. … WikiLeaks, the radical transparency group that has published millions of documents over the past decade, on Friday posted what it called ICE Patrol, a website with biographical information on 9,243 people it said were employees of ICE or linked to the agency.

ICEPatrol is an important public resource for understanding ICE programs and increasing accountability, especially in light of the actions taken by ICE lately, such as the separation of children and parents at the US border. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 22, 2018

No.

This is a dark and scary road https://t.co/tQ6cHLpK2f — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 25, 2018

And the problem is that it’s a dead end. This isn’t a cul-de-sac. Turning back will be extremely difficult. — Digital Adam (@thedigitaladam) June 25, 2018

Liberal crybabies are going to get someone killed. — RNH (@RNHAAP) June 25, 2018

Over the weekend, CNN reported that Department of Homeland Security employees were warned about threats to their personal safety in a department-wide email.

New: DHS employees warned about credible threats amid the outcry over family separations: https://t.co/DBQsoDMM6g — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) June 23, 2018

“This assessment is based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees,” the email read, adding that “over the last few days, thousands of employees have had their personally identifiable information publically released on social media.”

Have people gone insane? (That was a rhetorical question) 😰 https://t.co/hi9wd7dMPT — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 23, 2018

Liberals are literally going to get people killed. https://t.co/k8dSnE8pKR — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) June 23, 2018

Apparently being complicit for 8 years in something you suddenly find atrocious makes you insane. https://t.co/Adl2rqf0dB — Jack (@MrBeagleman) June 24, 2018

24/7 frothing at the mouth rabid reporting and now… oh no. Look what's happening. https://t.co/zUdfnY0oEW — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) June 24, 2018

Related: