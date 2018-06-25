Who are you gonna believe? Maxine Waters, or your lying ears?

.@RepMaxineWaters moments ago: "I have no way of telling people how to protest, what they should protest." pic.twitter.com/2voRfuQ1gy — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 25, 2018

More:

Dem CA Rep Waters on her call to action: Don’t put this on Nancy Pelosi. Not anybody. Put this on trump. He is the one creating the lies. There is nowhere in my statement where I encouraged harm. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 25, 2018

This effing woman.

But, Maxine, you did — jenelle (@ldykinkel) June 25, 2018

But you did. — notsilentmajority (@not_silentj) June 25, 2018

Damn right she did.

She can’t erase what she said. Not even Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are defending her.

What a piece of work. — Mifflin Dove Jr. (@MifflinDoveJr) June 25, 2018

The internet is the worst thing to ever happen to the Democrat Party https://t.co/rxvsfkHLYz — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 25, 2018

Well, besides Maxine Waters.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text.