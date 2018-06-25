Who are you gonna believe? Maxine Waters, or your lying ears?
.@RepMaxineWaters moments ago: "I have no way of telling people how to protest, what they should protest." pic.twitter.com/2voRfuQ1gy
Dem CA Rep Waters on her call to action: Don’t put this on Nancy Pelosi. Not anybody. Put this on trump. He is the one creating the lies. There is nowhere in my statement where I encouraged harm.
This effing woman.
But, Maxine, you did
But you did.
Narrator: She Does. She did. https://t.co/EEFWKpfGvd
Damn right she did.
The walkback begins? https://t.co/g2pSwnKFRq
She can’t erase what she said. Not even Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are defending her.
What a piece of work.
The internet is the worst thing to ever happen to the Democrat Party https://t.co/rxvsfkHLYz
Well, besides Maxine Waters.
