Nancy Pelosi’s not the only Democratic leader trying to mitigate the damage of Maxine Waters’ call to harass Trump administration officials.

This afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Waters’ remarks, too:

Neither is calling your political opponents “hostage takers,” but we’ll take what we can get, we guess. Good on Schumer for calling Waters out.

Trending

Or if not them, their electoral prospects.

Of course, even Schumer calling out Trump while condemning Waters’ rhetoric isn’t good enough for some members of the Resistance:

A better message than discouraging harassment of political opponents?

***

Related:

‘HYPOCRITE’! Cory Booker’s take on Maxine Waters’ nasty rhetoric is a HOT MESS

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDonald TrumpharassmentMaxine WatersNancy Pelosi