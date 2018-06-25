Nancy Pelosi’s not the only Democratic leader trying to mitigate the damage of Maxine Waters’ call to harass Trump administration officials.

Schumer says he will speak on the Senate floor about the comments from Rep. Maxine Waters. What will he say? He wouldn't offer a hint. "You better listen," he told me. — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) June 25, 2018

This afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Waters’ remarks, too:

Schumer: "No one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That's not right. That's not American." — Jenna Lifhits (@jlifhits) June 25, 2018

SCHUMER on the Senate floor: "No one should call for the harassment of political opponents, that's not right, that's not American." (cc: @RepMaxineWaters) — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 25, 2018

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "No one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That's not right, that's not American." https://t.co/uvBJD2emOw pic.twitter.com/0k3a650TdH — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2018

Neither is calling your political opponents “hostage takers,” but we’ll take what we can get, we guess. Good on Schumer for calling Waters out.

Waters now repudiated by both Democratic House minority and Senate minority leaders. https://t.co/TXPpp10Xus — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 25, 2018

Good for Schumer. Some of these elected Democrats might have realized that they could easily be targeted with similar behavior in the near future. https://t.co/BI4WkR7011 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 25, 2018

Or if not them, their electoral prospects.

Schumer: "I understand those who are outraged by the hypocrisy of this president when he complains about bullying harassment and nastiness when it's used against him or his allies and he uses it as a regular tool almost every day." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 25, 2018

SCHUMER: "The best solution is to win elections.That is a far more productive way to channel the legitimate frustrations with this president's policies than harassing members of his administration." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 25, 2018

Of course, even Schumer calling out Trump while condemning Waters’ rhetoric isn’t good enough for some members of the Resistance:

yeah can i get uhhhh new leadership — Executive Producer Dick Wolf (@TerenceWeiller) June 25, 2018

Can I get "New Leadership" for a thousand, please Alex? — Darwin E (@djohn820) June 25, 2018

Someone please run against this ass, @SenSchumer . He's a horrible leader. — endithinks🌊 (@Endithinks) June 25, 2018

@SenSchumer would rather be Trump's friend than a good Democrat. Sad — Patriotic Pooch (@PatrioticPoooch) June 25, 2018

Come on Chuck!! Please find a better message. — Sara Dillon (@sara_dillon) June 25, 2018

A better message than discouraging harassment of political opponents?

White privilege in action. Wrong call, Schumer. — Christina Moore (@Cmoore704) June 25, 2018

Please, enough of the playing nice. The other side sure as hell doesn’t. This is why D’s lose. Maxine didn’t mention physical or violent acts. She just wants them called out for the lies and bad policy decisions. Open your eyes Schumer. — Denise A. Lorenz (@kcvgrh) June 25, 2018

Harrass the hell out of the GOP. Cowards — Sebrina Alfonso (@SebrinaAlfonso) June 25, 2018

@chuckschumer had better shut his mouth and get with the program. He obviously doesn’t get the level of outrage here in the real world. Maxine hears us. When they go low, WE DO WHAT WE HAVE TO DO. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/ojZqNaSCFW — Debs (@myqueendom62) June 25, 2018

***

