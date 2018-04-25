As Twitchy reported, rapper Kanye West took to Twitter Wednesday to explain that, though he doesn’t agree with everything President Trump does, he considers Trump his brother and admits that they “are both dragon energy.” He also tweeted a photo of his signed MAGA cap.

It’s all too much for a lot of progressives to bear, and Barack Obama’s former speechwriter and “Pod Save America” host Jon Favreau demanded that people stop giving West attention.

Stop giving Kanye the attention he’s desperate for. Last time we did that, some huge asshole become president. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 25, 2018

And then after him, Trump became President https://t.co/pbFbLEeHnl — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) April 25, 2018

Excellent burn. A+.

Yeah but now Obama is out of office https://t.co/ubAmwnO9VT — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 25, 2018

I know, right? And we are just now starting to recover from Obama's two terms… https://t.co/rEpEsa60WU — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) April 25, 2018

I hadn't realized Kanye was on a self-promotion tour in 2008 https://t.co/mZjxml60SH — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) April 25, 2018

Anyone else remember this? “To Kanye & Kim — Thanks for the support.” We don’t remember any complaints back then about West being an attention hound.

So West, a mega-celebrity who’s released several platinum and multi-platinum albums, is suddenly “desperate for attention?” And decided to express that desperation by tweeting that he liked the way Candace Owens thinks, thus becoming an “alt-right darling”?

Come on — it really is repugnant that West isn’t allowed to express an independent thought without his mental health being questioned.

Everyone listen to the nerds they know what’s best. don’t give the greatest artist of our generation ANY attention. https://t.co/52fdGdauTG — Wu-Tang Financial (@Wu_Tang_Finance) April 25, 2018

he's certainly more interesting than you'll ever be https://t.co/ittcsRFX8V — Patrick Patel (@HotRodBlago30) April 25, 2018

I had one of the Pod bros in my pool of first to be triggered in my timeline https://t.co/WyZhAlUNso — Greg (@crowbro19) April 25, 2018

-he tweeted to a million people https://t.co/fRz5ySzrfx — Dragon Energy Enthusiast (@UnrealElijah) April 25, 2018

This is the sound of the progressive left losing its grasp on the minds of Americans it tries to control through identity politics. And it. Is. Glorious. #KanyeWest https://t.co/4FTf5kGRvJ — RealTalkPolitics (@RealTalkPol) April 25, 2018

Yeah…gotta get back to calling everyone who disagrees with you some form of bigot. You know, the strategy that would've worked if not for Kanye spending one day with Trump. https://t.co/OoEL7nDmJv — Chris Paul (@iamthearbiter) April 25, 2018

I expect more from a former #ObamaBro than this. https://t.co/8X8jzJC42U — Jacqueline Gonzalez (@raleighqueen) April 25, 2018

We don’t.

In all seriousness, the Left is more fearful of Kanye than almost anyone recently. If another Celebrity comes out of the closet as a Trump fan…they have a problem. https://t.co/QqMyvvXrPn — Lee Doren (@LDoren) April 25, 2018

Pod Save Your Sense of Humor https://t.co/Rosm3JKf3M — Michael Baldi (@Baldobaldi) April 25, 2018

If he tweeted “Hillary won the popular vote” you’d be begging him to appear on your Obama-sycophancy podcast https://t.co/PTfj7ntvOm — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 25, 2018

It's definitely Kanye's fault and not the Democrats. They certainly did not let us down. https://t.co/oApvMJYx4b — Anthony Rescan (@AnthonyRescan) April 25, 2018

The lefts hypocrisy is on full display today. Exposed by my man Kanye. Too hilarious https://t.co/67GxVE90Ya — Dean of Diversity (@DeanofDiversity) April 25, 2018

Kanye 2024 https://t.co/9xa0D7dNxX — pakistani mystery man (@KendamaGendale) April 25, 2018

