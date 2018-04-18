His 15 minutes are over, but Parkland shooting survivor and media favorite David Hogg is still at it, proposing even more boycotts and proposing an anti-gun walkout of “everywhere” — school, work, and home — on April 20, which just happens to coincide with the annual 420 Day celebration of cannabis.

Hunter Pollack, whose sister Meadow was killed during the February 14th mass shooting, isn’t necessarily proposing a walkout or a march, but if he were, it wouldn’t be for further gun control. He tweeted Tuesday night:

So why is it that we don’t hear more from Hunter Pollack on the cable news programs while CNN’s Brian Stelter lets Hogg get away with lying? We’d love to hear more about a march on the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

So … which celebrities will be fronting a half-million dollars each to facilitate Hunter’s march?

