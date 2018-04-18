His 15 minutes are over, but Parkland shooting survivor and media favorite David Hogg is still at it, proposing even more boycotts and proposing an anti-gun walkout of “everywhere” — school, work, and home — on April 20, which just happens to coincide with the annual 420 Day celebration of cannabis.

Hunter Pollack, whose sister Meadow was killed during the February 14th mass shooting, isn’t necessarily proposing a walkout or a march, but if he were, it wouldn’t be for further gun control. He tweeted Tuesday night:

If we're going to march, it should be for the failures of the local sheriffs office, the politically motivated FBI, and the Incompetent school board who failed my sister, and 16 other beautiful innocent people. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) April 18, 2018

So why is it that we don’t hear more from Hunter Pollack on the cable news programs while CNN’s Brian Stelter lets Hogg get away with lying? We’d love to hear more about a march on the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

This is one of the young men that should be on the news all the time. https://t.co/oCk32a0ODv — Taurus (@Taurus5019) April 18, 2018

Hes got a valid point https://t.co/njUZ6nYq8l — Jalani (@alohajalani) April 18, 2018

Very wise words from someone who never meant to be placed in the public spotlight.#FixIt https://t.co/kBx9nW48lF — Mark (@MarkMarkRay77) April 18, 2018

Exactly right. It's time to stop the political posturing and time to #SecureOurSchools. Those who allowed this tragedy to happen have to answer now as well. https://t.co/4DafI7N3rk — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 18, 2018

Its about time decent people push back against that leftist headline grabber who is exploiting a tragedy for personal fame. My thoughts and prayers are with you my friend https://t.co/P0srwrAksL — Nick of Times (@AlleyKat2) April 18, 2018

Preach! Hunter is exactly right, the guns are not the problem. https://t.co/faDUtMy9wz — Lottie Dupree (@redpilledbaby) April 18, 2018

In other words, march for the real problem. https://t.co/OnnmonIzfm — Austin Lindsey (@TheBigA91) April 18, 2018

These are the real problems. These families deserve these agencies to be held accountable. https://t.co/SCkNydYeyJ — Dan Hoffman (@dhoff24250) April 18, 2018

Take them down Hunter! March down to the sheriff's office and demand his resignation. Then march to the FBI and demand transparency! https://t.co/1icOZOShZK — Taurean Ryan (@StrizzoX) April 18, 2018

Exactly! Why, after 2 months, is there still no accountability for Sheriff Israel and his office, the school board and others who failed to stop this tragedy though had many opportunities to do so https://t.co/OZxpRPm1t4 — Sarah Mertz (@28sls) April 18, 2018

I have been saying that since the information came out. What good are new laws and bans on specific guns if LAWS are not being enforced and acted upon. FBI ignored 2 tips, 40 calls to sheriff, mental health, Promise Program all total failures https://t.co/W60nJMbNo9 — KenMills (@kenmills1959) April 18, 2018

Agreed Hunter! I stand with you and yours on this. Their incompetence must be protested, and they must be held accountable. https://t.co/RyvUnRD0tb — F.S. (@NativeSphere) April 18, 2018

I'm very surprised that the local police and FBIs are still having their jobs like nothing happened… https://t.co/uu6vbRRcVT — Mega Chen (@miwumiwu) April 18, 2018

Hunter you are absolutely correct. The fact that @davidhogg111 is not.. demonstrates to the world that he is sadly using this tragedy for his own gain. You and your father are beyond brave and admirable. My thoughts & Prayers are with you both. https://t.co/OqnEnuHMmq — Tracey Hall (@Snofox68) April 18, 2018

so sorry for your loss.

it was senseless. and preventable. https://t.co/XQDpT2Hrx1 — Ronaldus F.J. Evers (@RonaldusEvers) April 18, 2018

So … which celebrities will be fronting a half-million dollars each to facilitate Hunter’s march?

