As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Rand Paul had finally finished printing the 2,232 pages of the omnibus spending bill and began tweeting his objections starting with page 207 — $6 billion to the “ever wasteful” National Science Foundation.

Paul made it through 600 pages Thursday before giving up:

I shared 600 pages tonight. I’m done tweeting them for the evening. If they insist on voting, I will vote no because it spends to much and there’s just too little time to read the bill and let everyone know what’s actually in it. Thanks for sticking with me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 23, 2018

Uh-oh; if Paul is going to vote no, that might mean a repeat of February, when Paul kept everyone up until the wee hours by stalling a bipartisan budget deal reached by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell.

Slate is on it:

Senators terrified that Rand Paul will make them work the weekend: https://t.co/ClR8Ou55t2 pic.twitter.com/eUHTCc0SHR — Slate (@Slate) March 22, 2018

The American people seem … less terrified.

Senators terrified that they'll have to do their jobs https://t.co/9aHDdqoIrA — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 22, 2018

They're terrified people will have time to read the bill. https://t.co/kIPkHOsNGj — CavsKermit (@JbkJbk1234) March 22, 2018

imagine working weekends like the rest of us https://t.co/tOx4O2xcjE — Caleb Morrison (@cmichaelmorr) March 22, 2018

Gawd this guy with his holier than thou read the bill crap https://t.co/Y9kNPnj2Yf — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 22, 2018

Geez. Can't believe he wants them to actually read the bill. What a jerk. https://t.co/BaQAHYzZtf — Atop Greene's Hill (@atopgreeneshill) March 22, 2018

Lol spoiled brats https://t.co/XpoBy7K4Jk — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 22, 2018

Everybody's going off the deep end https://t.co/tV9OJIPk9n — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 22, 2018

Bonus points for the Loverboy reference.

