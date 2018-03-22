As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Rand Paul had finally finished printing the 2,232 pages of the omnibus spending bill and began tweeting his objections starting with page 207 — $6 billion to the “ever wasteful” National Science Foundation.

Paul made it through 600 pages Thursday before giving up:

Uh-oh; if Paul is going to vote no, that might mean a repeat of February, when Paul kept everyone up until the wee hours by stalling a bipartisan budget deal reached by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell.

Slate is on it:

The American people seem … less terrified.

Bonus points for the Loverboy reference.

