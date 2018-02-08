The bipartisan budget deal reached by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell should have sailed smoothly through the Senate Thursday night with a shutdown looming, but Sen. Rand Paul decided that the time was now to tackle out-of-control spending.

What does Paul want? A vote on an amendment to restore the budget caps set in 2011.

Someone manning Paul’s Twitter account laid out the argument in tweets:

Stand with Rand?

Not everyone’s impressed.

Uh oh — the guy that broke five of his ribs?

* * *

Update:

 

