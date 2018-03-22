As Twitchy told you earlier, GOP Sen. Rand Paul was struggling under the weight of the 2200-plus page, $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. The bill has since passed the in the House, thanks in no small part to the supposed fiscal conservatives, many of whom were only too happy to pass it before finding out what was in it.

It’s too late for House Republicans to read the damn thing, but Paul’s giving it the old college try.

This is where he’s at now:

Are you pissed off yet? Because there’s plenty more where that came from:

Pathetic.

We shouldn’t have to.

Nope. Even that’s too much to ask.

Guess those days are over.

Or at least what most of them are missing.

***

Update:

Sen. Paul’s still going:

