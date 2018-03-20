The “impeach Trump” crowd has been worried that the president will fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller for months and months now, and the recent firing of the FBI’s Andrew McCabe (by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, not Trump) seems to have reignited those fears.

On Tuesday evening, Sen. Jeff Flake (calling himself “we”) took to Twitter to literally beg Trump not to fire Mueller and thus create a constitutional crisis — the remedy to which would be impeachment.

We are begging the president not to fire the special counsel. Don't create a constitutional crisis. Congress cannot preempt such a firing. Our only constitutional remedy is after the fact, through impeachment. No one wants that outcome. Mr. President, please don't go there. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) March 20, 2018

Well, since he begged and all.

It's right there in the Federalist Papers: Congress will be able to check the president by going on its hands and knees, begging for lawful behaviour. https://t.co/JS0M9kcuEa — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 20, 2018

Flake throws out the "I" word if Trump were to fire Mueller https://t.co/SEpaVAMUhS — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) March 20, 2018

The I-word has been spoken. https://t.co/cYg9fLY0Za — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 20, 2018

Is this the first time a Republican has raised the possibility that Trump's conduct could warrant impeachment? https://t.co/cydWf33MxP — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 20, 2018

A Republican senator, or just a Republican — because there are plenty of #NeverTrump Republicans who haven’t been shy about calling for impeachment either.

Wow! @JeffFlake is calling for Trump's IMPEACHMENT if he fires Mueller!! That is a SIGNIFICANT development. https://t.co/4YMBcU6dTi — Fire the Fool (@FIRE_THE_FOOL) March 20, 2018

We’re sorry, but “Jeff Flake” and “significant development” in the same tweet? We’re just not seeing the connection. The Sen. Jeff Flake who’s not running for reelection? The Jeff Flake who urged President Trump not to #ReleaseTheMemo? The Jeff Flake who compared Trump to Stalin?

At this point we’d rather hear Rep. Maxine Waters do yet another impeachment rant on MSNBC — at least she doesn’t beg.

The Constitutional crisis is #Mueller exceeding his authority in violation of the Appointments Clause of the Constitution. The founders deliberately made sure an Inquisitor (a prosecutor not elected, appointed or supervised by elected officials) could not constitutionally exist. https://t.co/oB3otPuXUC — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) March 20, 2018

In other words, Jeff Flake wants Trump to fire Mueller and is trying to bait Trump to do so to try to strengthen the case for impeachment. Hilarious that this moron acts as if we’re supposed to think he wants the best for the President. He doesn’t. https://t.co/1kIARWmtR0 — Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) March 20, 2018

Trump: I'm not firing Mueller.

Flake: Please! Don't fire Mueller! We're BEGGING you!

Trump: I SAID I wasn't g…

Flake: *falls on knees* Please! Don't create a Constitutional CRISIS! What a pathetic demagogue you are. I encourage you to go find a quiet spot and soak your head. https://t.co/Nk9gyHBtiE — Mike Out Yonder 🇺🇸 (@MikeOutYonder) March 20, 2018

Does anybody listen to this lame duck? https://t.co/2WhM81K4PE — Jack Ralph (@NevadaJack2) March 21, 2018

18% of voters care with Arizona Sasse has to say. https://t.co/2XrHE9Nwri — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 21, 2018

Sounds more like a Jeff Flake crisis than a constitutional crisis. Jeff really needs to pick up a pocket Constitution and read through it. https://t.co/OMZMRxBAKP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 20, 2018

I used to think John Kasich was the most pathetic politician diving into complete obscurity until you showed up on my radar https://t.co/aKgAtf2oKK — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) March 21, 2018

Kasich/Flake 2020?

