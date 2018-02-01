You might see some stories Thursday afternoon about a bipartisan message to President Donald Trump not to #ReleaseTheMemo: that message comes from Democratic Sen. Chris Coons and — ahem — Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who decided to break with his party.

What? A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance powers during a presidential election might erode confidence in our institutions of government? Crazy!

Funny how we can’t stop hearing from Flake now that he’s not running for reelection.

No kidding.

