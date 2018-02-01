You might see some stories Thursday afternoon about a bipartisan message to President Donald Trump not to #ReleaseTheMemo: that message comes from Democratic Sen. Chris Coons and — ahem — Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who decided to break with his party.

JEFF FLAKE, joining Coons, urges Trump not to release Nunes memo. "The president’s apparent willingness to release this memo risks undermining U.S. intelligence-gathering efforts, politicizing Congress’ oversight role, and eroding confidence in our institutions of government.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 1, 2018

What? A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance powers during a presidential election might erode confidence in our institutions of government? Crazy!

Funny how we can’t stop hearing from Flake now that he’s not running for reelection.

Dude REALLY wants a pundit job. https://t.co/hnlJR7t67G — Blank (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 1, 2018

No kidding.

My biggest complaint with Flake is that, like Lindsey Graham, he thinks he has to give his opinion on everything, & usually to a press clamoring for the story. https://t.co/em4AeNrKxF — John Burris (@john_burris) February 1, 2018

Apparently Schiff and Flake use the same spokesperson. https://t.co/38yLKX8sWO — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 1, 2018

Flake is just the most pathetic worm. There is no MSM narrative that he won't adhere to. https://t.co/CSghP0t66T — Justin Ellis (@_JustinEllis) February 1, 2018

You have done a pretty good job undermining confidence in our institutions by ignoring your election promises @JeffFlake. Resign now . https://t.co/k76kKyUakV — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) February 1, 2018

Flake is a flake unfortunately and has become unhinged. This is not about the POTUS but about even the possibility that federal law enforcement and intelligence has a political agenda. https://t.co/3WWvGGrozU — John Bolster (@bolster_john) February 1, 2018

What in the holy hell does somebody have on Flake? He's practically a libertarian on immigration and trade but a ok with massive deep state surveillance? https://t.co/Ortj4zskct — PHX Mom (@tifmcclure) February 1, 2018

If our institutions are corrupt, or being run by corrupt individuals, they do not deserve our confidence. Few care what Flake or Coons thinks. #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/xVf9PdnpGQ — Heath Bilbrey (@HeathBilbrey) February 1, 2018

This guarantees it gets released. If Flaked didn’t want it released, should’ve praised it instead. https://t.co/JMxl6kiOiZ — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) February 1, 2018

