As we’ve reported, outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake has been taking lots of heat for what’s reportedly in a speech he plans to deliver to the Senate this week about Trump and the media. Specifically, Flake’s getting slammed for portions of the speech that mention Joseph Stalin along with Donald Trump:

Here’s a portion of what Flake reportedly plans to say, per excerpts:

“2017 was a year which saw the truth — objective, empirical, evidence-based truth —more battered and abused than any other time in the history of our country, at the hands of the most powerful figure in our government,” Flake will say in his speech, according to excerpts provided by his office.

[…]

“Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies,” Flake is expected to say. The similarities to Stalin “should be a source of great shame” for senators, Flake will add.

After plenty of criticism, Flake was asked about the speech and said in no way is that intended as a comparison to Stalin:

There is no comparison between POTUS & Stalin. Stalin was a maniacal killer. The point I will try to make in my speech is POTUS should not use a phrase so associated with Stalin like “enemy of the people” to describe our free press. https://t.co/RglEML84vz — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 15, 2018

The excerpt certainly reads like it’s more of a direct comparison.

Suggestion: If you don't want people to think you're comparing someone to Stalin, don't compare them to Stalin. It's so crazy it might just work. https://t.co/iTIODlQORV — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 15, 2018