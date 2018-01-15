As we’ve reported, outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake has been taking lots of heat for what’s reportedly in a speech he plans to deliver to the Senate this week about Trump and the media. Specifically, Flake’s getting slammed for portions of the speech that mention Joseph Stalin along with Donald Trump:

Here’s a portion of what Flake reportedly plans to say, per excerpts:

“2017 was a year which saw the truth — objective, empirical, evidence-based truth —more battered and abused than any other time in the history of our country, at the hands of the most powerful figure in our government,” Flake will say in his speech, according to excerpts provided by his office.
[…]
“Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies,” Flake is expected to say.

The similarities to Stalin “should be a source of great shame” for senators, Flake will add.

After plenty of criticism, Flake was asked about the speech and said in no way is that intended as a comparison to Stalin:

The excerpt certainly reads like it’s more of a direct comparison.

