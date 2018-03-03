What do you do when you’re a billionaire who vowed, after the Democrats decided they’d vote in favor of a temporary funding bill to end the brief government shutdown, not to donate a cent to donate to the DNC, DSCC or DCCC?

As we know, Tom Steyer has instead purchased billboard space in Times Square as part of his ongoing campaign to impeach Trump, and now, inspired by the newly minted gun control advocates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, he’s pledging $1 million to get high schoolers to vote.

CNN reports:

Steyer says he was joining with two gun control advocacy groups, Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety, in sponsoring the voter registration drive “so that we don’t just hear their voices and their feelings and their hearts on CNN, but that next November, their votes get counted by every official in America and they understand we either get gun reform now or we get rid of them then.”

Here’s his latest video if you can stomach it:

“Stories go unheard?” This guy can afford cable TV, right?

So far we’ve heard liberals say they want the voting age lowered to 16 (or even 13) and the age to purchase a rifle raised to 21 (something Walmart has said it will adopt as company policy). We suppose Steyer’s donation might help get 18-year-olds registered, but they’re already eligible to vote — if they have it in them.

On that we’ll agree.

Like Twitchy said in an earlier post, it’s funny how these amazingly determined Parkland kids (at least the handful hand-picked by the media) are changing the world … with just a little help from the Women’s March and George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey and Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety and MoveOn and Tom Steyer and …

