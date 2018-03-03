What do you do when you’re a billionaire who vowed, after the Democrats decided they’d vote in favor of a temporary funding bill to end the brief government shutdown, not to donate a cent to donate to the DNC, DSCC or DCCC?

As we know, Tom Steyer has instead purchased billboard space in Times Square as part of his ongoing campaign to impeach Trump, and now, inspired by the newly minted gun control advocates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, he’s pledging $1 million to get high schoolers to vote.

After Parkland, billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer pledges $1M to register high schoolers to vote https://t.co/PYEAWyq7yK pic.twitter.com/AVHRlmBTQP — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2018

CNN reports:

Steyer says he was joining with two gun control advocacy groups, Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety, in sponsoring the voter registration drive “so that we don’t just hear their voices and their feelings and their hearts on CNN, but that next November, their votes get counted by every official in America and they understand we either get gun reform now or we get rid of them then.”

Here’s his latest video if you can stomach it:

I am tired of watching stories go unheard by politicians who continue to drag their feet on laws to protect Americans. I am pledging $1 million dollars for a nationwide initiative to register high schoolers to vote ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. pic.twitter.com/JrshyFanQn — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 23, 2018

“Stories go unheard?” This guy can afford cable TV, right?

So far we’ve heard liberals say they want the voting age lowered to 16 (or even 13) and the age to purchase a rifle raised to 21 (something Walmart has said it will adopt as company policy). We suppose Steyer’s donation might help get 18-year-olds registered, but they’re already eligible to vote — if they have it in them.

An infinitely better use of his money than his incessant impeachment commercials. https://t.co/f2zu9YpbtT — Jon Fassnacht (@JonFassnachtRE) March 3, 2018

On that we’ll agree.

A total waste of money and an incredibly bad idea https://t.co/zMYmKX7ago — Bobby McKernie (@rmckernie) March 3, 2018

Cool, that's like someone who makes $50k/yr donating $31.25. I'm glad to see he's reaching so deep into those gigantic pockets he has. https://t.co/gV1vrZA8nF — Very Firearms Adept Educator [pew pew pew] (@BravoWhiskey101) March 3, 2018

Cheap advertisement.

And High Schoolers better be 18. https://t.co/TurTMevmXw — Alain41 (@CestAlain) March 3, 2018

We need to raise the voting age to 21. If we are raising the age to buy guns and ammunition to 21 'because that is the age of responsibility,' then un-responsible youth shouldn't be able to vote. Let's use the same logic here. Right? https://t.co/giGfhUEy4w — ((( Thomas ن ))) (@Thomas_IL_) March 3, 2018

That moment where the majority of the country doesn't agree with you so you have to try to get ignorant high schoolers to vote for your anti-gun agenda #guns https://t.co/VxGfTjoeBJ — ArroCoda (@ArrocodaJacks) March 3, 2018

That seems to be Liberals' solution to everything, downgrade requirements for everything instead of upgrading standards so mentally, emotionally, more mature and stable and better informed legal citizens vote. Our 3rd world govt. trend is because extremisms taking over. https://t.co/rWcgOVWPwR — GailNeira (@GrassrootPantry) March 3, 2018

What happened to this man's impeachment signatures? This effort too shall FAIL. At the end of 2018 elections, Republicans will still be majority in House and Senate. So good second try. Keep the dollars rolling into the TRASH https://t.co/egAzwVMDNw — EuniceNG (@EuniceNG15) March 3, 2018

Like Twitchy said in an earlier post, it’s funny how these amazingly determined Parkland kids (at least the handful hand-picked by the media) are changing the world … with just a little help from the Women’s March and George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey and Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety and MoveOn and Tom Steyer and …

