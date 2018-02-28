Reuters has some breaking news Wednesday evening that, as far as we know, Parkland survivor David Hogg hasn’t taken credit for yet: Walmart is reportedly raising its age restriction for the purchase of firearms and ammo to 21.

Here’s a portion of the press release Walmart released Wednesday:

In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We will update our processes as quickly as possible to implement this change.

We are also removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys. Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.

Without more details, there are a couple of questions on the table. First, is this really major news? And second, is it even legal?

