Reuters has some breaking news Wednesday evening that, as far as we know, Parkland survivor David Hogg hasn’t taken credit for yet: Walmart is reportedly raising its age restriction for the purchase of firearms and ammo to 21.

BREAKING: Walmart says it will raise age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age pic.twitter.com/to7HibKBj9 — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) February 28, 2018

MORE: Walmart says also removing items from website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toyshttps://t.co/VL3nBYEZYj — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) February 28, 2018

Here’s a portion of the press release Walmart released Wednesday:

In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We will update our processes as quickly as possible to implement this change. We are also removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys. Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.

Without more details, there are a couple of questions on the table. First, is this really major news? And second, is it even legal?

Absent state legislation, how is this legal? If you're a 19 year old otherwise eligible to buy these products, you'd have a solid age discrimination case, no? https://t.co/0vCdCYi2xJ — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 28, 2018

Another thought: "Shall not be infringed". You're a constitutional adult who's second amendment right is limited by a corporation who takes a political stance. Possibility this leads to hundreds of hours of litigation and maybe a Supreme Court ruling someday? https://t.co/ecG8HzUkJF — Judd Dare (@idare) March 1, 2018

Sounds like it, but we’d have to know more about this “breaking news” item. What does anyone else think?

So we can send 18 year olds to foreign soil to shoot and be shot at, but we can't allow them to buy ammo at the grocery store while picking up their carrots for a salad? https://t.co/ecG8HzUkJF — Judd Dare (@idare) February 28, 2018

Now that being 18 means you're not old enough to drink, be drafted, or buy a firearm… can we raise the voting age? https://t.co/V6YOAaIL9R — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 28, 2018

No, silly, the Parkland survivors turned gun-control activists have some arguing lowering the voting age to 16 … or even lower.

Aw, who cares if it’s even legal.

Huge news from Walmart! https://t.co/fdabBYavzs — CAP Action (@CAPAction) February 28, 2018

Yes, retailers who sell guns and ammunition. Do this. https://t.co/8R5ip2m39s — Josh (@JoshuaOgundu) February 28, 2018

It's far too late and far too glacial, but here it comes, in fits and spurts. Progress. Fight for every inch. https://t.co/CgtAVgU5KP — Geoff LaTulippe (@DrGMLaTulippe) February 28, 2018

the vegas shooter was 64

the pulse nightclub shooter was 29 and here I am wondering how the hell can you be too young to drink but old enough to walk into Wal-Mart and buy a gun and it took a school shooting to change that https://t.co/Ox43OV3Fxf — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) February 28, 2018

Holy smokes!!!!!! I have done work in gun violence prevention since the early 2000s. I was not sure I would ever see this day! Thank you @Walmart – you are doing the right thing. #gunsense #GunViolencePrevention https://t.co/MnSygo5p7O — Heather McCabe (@professormccabe) February 28, 2018

Okay this IS actually a first, right? Dick’s made these changes before after Sandy Hook and then backed down, but has Walmart ever done anything like this? https://t.co/OGfP6ReHjG — Sarah Mackey (@sarahjanet) February 28, 2018

Yes.

To add: Wal-Mart hasn't sold AR's since 2015. https://t.co/ZnS6SnaAlT — jada schiessl (@jadaschiessl) February 28, 2018

