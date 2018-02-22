The proposed “solutions” to problems keep on coming from Democrats, and here’s one of the latest:

Doesn’t that just speak volumes!

Trending

Time to re-name the podcast:

LOL!

The call to lower the voting age to 16 could present Dems with plenty of unintended consequences, not to mention call attention to a plethora of mixed messages:

Or maybe there’s a simpler explanation:

Ouch!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentJon LovettNRAvoting age