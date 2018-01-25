When Chuck Schumer agreed that the Democrats would vote in favor of a temporary funding bill to end the brief government shutdown, he lost billionaire impeachment-obsessed Democrat donor and Resistance warrior Tom Steyer big time:

Tom Steyer tells Fortune he won’t donate to DNC, DSCC or DCCC after Dems voted to re-open government https://t.co/eHXYTYQdx1 — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) January 25, 2018

Democratic megadonor @TomSteyer tells @FortuneMagazine he WILL NOT donate to the @dscc, @DNC, or @dccc this cycle after Senate Democrats agreed on a deal to reopen the governmenthttps://t.co/nQKdSVlpI4 — Sam Schwarz (@snschwarz4) January 25, 2018

Well that escalated quickly!

More impeachment commercials though? https://t.co/2cNa2pQeXy — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) January 25, 2018

He'd rather throw that money at more impeachment ads I guess? 🙄 https://t.co/bhhRKFrG3m — Eric Ziminsky. (@ericziminsky) January 25, 2018

Oh for sure!

Dems are totally blowing it, on multiple levels — Karma’s Janitor ESQ (@tedtidwell) January 25, 2018

