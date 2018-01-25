When Chuck Schumer agreed that the Democrats would vote in favor of a temporary funding bill to end the brief government shutdown, he lost billionaire impeachment-obsessed Democrat donor and Resistance warrior Tom Steyer big time:
Tom Steyer tells Fortune he won’t donate to DNC, DSCC or DCCC after Dems voted to re-open government https://t.co/eHXYTYQdx1
— James Arkin (@JamesArkin) January 25, 2018
Democratic megadonor @TomSteyer tells @FortuneMagazine he WILL NOT donate to the @dscc, @DNC, or @dccc this cycle after Senate Democrats agreed on a deal to reopen the governmenthttps://t.co/nQKdSVlpI4
— Sam Schwarz (@snschwarz4) January 25, 2018
Well that escalated quickly!
More impeachment commercials though? https://t.co/2cNa2pQeXy
— Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) January 25, 2018
He'd rather throw that money at more impeachment ads I guess? 🙄 https://t.co/bhhRKFrG3m
— Eric Ziminsky. (@ericziminsky) January 25, 2018
Oh for sure!
Dems are totally blowing it, on multiple levels
— Karma’s Janitor ESQ (@tedtidwell) January 25, 2018
— We Are All Trolling 🧐 (@WeGovernUSA) January 25, 2018
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 25, 2018
***
Related:
Dems’ ‘King of Futile Gestures’ Tom Steyer encouraged by result of today’s impeachment vote
D’OH! Sharyl Attkisson pulls back curtain on Tom Steyer’s ‘grassroots’ BS