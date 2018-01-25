When Chuck Schumer agreed that the Democrats would vote in favor of a temporary funding bill to end the brief government shutdown, he lost billionaire impeachment-obsessed Democrat donor and Resistance warrior Tom Steyer big time:

Well that escalated quickly!

Trending

Oh for sure!

***

Related:

Dems’ ‘King of Futile Gestures’ Tom Steyer encouraged by result of today’s impeachment vote

D’OH! Sharyl Attkisson pulls back curtain on Tom Steyer’s ‘grassroots’ BS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #GovernmentShutdownChuck SchumerDACADreamersTom Steyer