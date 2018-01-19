Amid all the controversy about the looming government shutdown, Rep. Al Green stayed focused on his top priority of impeaching Trump. Another effort failed again today:
Democratic @RepAlGreen offers second Trump impeachment measure. But it was tabled on a vote of 355-66. https://t.co/VkvtTqy4qy
— Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 19, 2018
For billionaire Dem donor and Resistance warrior Tom Steyer, that was good news because there were a few more “yes” votes than the last time the stunt was tried:
My statement on today's failed vote on articles of impeachment against Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/Y0IuR7pCjW
— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 19, 2018
“Eight more votes than last month’s vote” might translate to “so you’re tellin’ me there’s a chance.” Good luck with that. *Eye roll*
LMAO.
— Michael B. Smith (@essentialexch) January 19, 2018
Tom Steyer, the new Lyndon LaRouche. https://t.co/X76YT3mEyz
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 19, 2018
I thought @TheDemocrats were all about removing "big money" influence from politics? Or is it only Koch Brothers money that is poison? https://t.co/t9sF9DBhTl
— Bye, Phil-icia (@SinCityFC) January 19, 2018
The billionaire boy king of futile gestures speaks! #nitwit https://t.co/QPP78cJj0U
— David Blackmon (@GDBlackmon) January 19, 2018
