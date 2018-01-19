Amid all the controversy about the looming government shutdown, Rep. Al Green stayed focused on his top priority of impeaching Trump. Another effort failed again today:

For billionaire Dem donor and Resistance warrior Tom Steyer, that was good news because there were a few more “yes” votes than the last time the stunt was tried:

Trending

“Eight more votes than last month’s vote” might translate to “so you’re tellin’ me there’s a chance.” Good luck with that. *Eye roll*

***

Related:

D’OH! Sharyl Attkisson pulls back curtain on Tom Steyer’s ‘grassroots’ BS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDonald TrumpimpeachmentRep. Al GreenTom Steyer