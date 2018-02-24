How much do you want to bet that even if CNN held its town hall on guns this Saturday night, well after information emerged about how the Broward County Sheriff’s Office took up positions outside the school and waited, it would still end up the same way: Sheriff Scott Isreal would be cheered by the crowd as a hero and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch would be escorted out of the building by (armed) security.

Why? Because for just about everyone on the Left, the narrative is set: the NRA is to blame for those deaths even more than the shooter himself — never mind the numerous red flags that were ignored by law enforcement.

Richard W. Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, was obviously triggered by Loesch’s CPAC speech and thought he’d fire back with this:

Dana Loesch is the Tokyo Rose of the NRA. She loves watching Americans die.https://t.co/ecCLh0IXIs — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 24, 2018

He got that out of CNN opinion piece by Clay Cane? Who concludes by saying, “Guns terrify me. I am an American. I love my country, but Second Amendment rights should not threaten my right to live. I only wish there was more compassion for the other side of gun culture, which is about grief and death all in the name of profit”?

Here's a guy who is on MSNBC pretty frequently pic.twitter.com/kicuLph6YI — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 24, 2018

"ethics lawyer" https://t.co/P2MQ45bof2 — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 24, 2018

he's also frequently quoted by writers who claim they are conservative https://t.co/Pi8fmctW3M — streiff (@streiffredstate) February 24, 2018

Why I refuse to take Painter seriously as a "Republican" or even just a decent human being. https://t.co/h8W7cFej7U — Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) February 25, 2018

Painter also dropped this hot take: hardcore “pro-life” NRA members homeschool their kids and then try to make public schools shooting galleries.

Some of these hard core NRA people home school their own kids. They then do everything possible to turn our community schools into shooting galleries. The notion that any of them are “pro-life” is ridiculous. #Nomoredeadkids — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 24, 2018

This is unbelievable. Painting those who don't want to immediately ban guns or impose new knee jerk restrictions as murderers – on par with the guy who actually pulled the trigger. It's sick and is an injustice to those who lost their lives as a result of Cruz's actions. https://t.co/z3O5EDb6a5 — liberty is dead (@PrecariousFools) February 24, 2018

Richard, don't act like a little bitch and at least tag her if you are going to mention her… like this… @DLoesch https://t.co/uTaQNxsai9 — GP (@gpinaz) February 24, 2018

This man is mentally unstable. Dana Loesch should sue him into oblivion. https://t.co/51bjJo4sAG — MozartFX (@mozartfx) February 24, 2018

"In general, a defamatory statement is a false statement of fact that is negligently or intentionally communicated or published to a third party, and that causes injury or damage to the subject of the statement." https://t.co/LeD7F5w2kq — Patrick H. (@trogdor8768) February 25, 2018

Why we will never see a constructive conversation about gun violence in this country part 5,434https://t.co/vr01MK0U8L — Eric Larson (@larsoneric50) February 24, 2018

Sure, let’s dig into some of the sexism and hatred tweeted by Painter’s followers:

She was a bitch when it came to her listening to the students. I think she was taken back by there knowledge on the subject. Why in hell would Jake have such a crude person come and speak to these students. https://t.co/RzG79glJdp — Susan Leone (@susanbutterfly2) February 24, 2018

She is a NRA whore https://t.co/O4BJa8afE8 — Politics Junkie #feel the Bern (@516_9392) February 24, 2018

Dana Loesch:Just another overly made-up NRA shill. Some gals will do anything for money. https://t.co/zX84LYE52V — Rose McDonald (@riledirish) February 24, 2018

Tokyo Rose LOL-fits this plastic evil bi*ch… https://t.co/sNuyVoW0iR — icy cool (@dragonfire55555) February 24, 2018

I was thinking of one of Hitler's henchwomen, but she is a bit long in the tooth for that. Most of them were executed before they were 25. 👹👹👹 https://t.co/15KhAGX05a — LooseLipsBuckFiddy #stablegenius 🌊🌊🌊 (@BrownietheBully) February 24, 2018

What does Dana Loesch know about anything except what her master , the NRA, tells her ?! https://t.co/2FewAH53pN — Edward DeLoach (@bubbadeloach) February 24, 2018

Um, unless we’re terribly mistaken, the NRA came to her for her demonstrated expertise.

