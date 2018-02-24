As Twitchy reported earlier, not only are gun control activists pressuring companies into severing their ties with the NRA; they’re also on a campaign to pressure streaming video services to dump NRATV from their lineups. Here’s gun-grabber Shannon Watts:

Plenty already pointed out the irony of Shannon Watts trying to attack the Second Amendment by targeting gun rights advocates’ First Amendment rights, but NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch already has a great video up calling out the #DumpNRATV crowd.

To those saying #DumpNRATV: "The #NRA has been the biggest defender of free speech. I find it interesting that those individuals who simultaneously preach about free speech want to silence the speech of the millions of people who make up NRA membership." –@DLoesch #Truth pic.twitter.com/MNGAxtkcOr — NRATV (@NRATV) February 24, 2018

It’s an excellent 3-minute video that gun grabbers either won’t watch or won’t understand. And forget about the mainstream media picking up any clues about its obvious anti-gun bias.

So it’s OK to silence an organization that speaks for 5 million law-abiding citizens advocating for their own constitutional rights? Oh, wait, we forgot: the NRA is a “terrorist organization.”

I love the NRA! Thank you for supporting our #2A Right. Too many gun grabbers trying to take our rights away because of a tragedy. I'm not guilty and I shouldn't lose my rights due to others actions!! https://t.co/h75bCvU5yk — Deplorable Honesty (@hellodeadpeeps) February 24, 2018

I don't think I have been more attracted to a woman than @DLoesch at this point in time. And I'm not sorry about saying that. https://t.co/w2nJw0liH3 — Ryan Turner 🐻 (@BaldBear1991) February 24, 2018

We’ll allow it.

Dana loesch 2024 https://t.co/eMrUE5vFIC — Joseph martin (@Josephmartinusa) February 24, 2018

How about Nikki Haley/Dana Loesch 2024? The future is female, right?

