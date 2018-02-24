As Twitchy reported earlier, not only are gun control activists pressuring companies into severing their ties with the NRA; they’re also on a campaign to pressure streaming video services to dump NRATV from their lineups. Here’s gun-grabber Shannon Watts:
Delta and United severed ties to the @NRA: Now it's your turn @AppleTV, @Google, @Amazon, and @RokuPlayer. It's time to dump @NRATV! #DumpNRATV https://t.co/29PYuKBpfN
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 24, 2018
Plenty already pointed out the irony of Shannon Watts trying to attack the Second Amendment by targeting gun rights advocates’ First Amendment rights, but NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch already has a great video up calling out the #DumpNRATV crowd.
To those saying #DumpNRATV: "The #NRA has been the biggest defender of free speech. I find it interesting that those individuals who simultaneously preach about free speech want to silence the speech of the millions of people who make up NRA membership." –@DLoesch #Truth pic.twitter.com/MNGAxtkcOr
— NRATV (@NRATV) February 24, 2018
It’s an excellent 3-minute video that gun grabbers either won’t watch or won’t understand. And forget about the mainstream media picking up any clues about its obvious anti-gun bias.
So it’s OK to silence an organization that speaks for 5 million law-abiding citizens advocating for their own constitutional rights? Oh, wait, we forgot: the NRA is a “terrorist organization.”
So now we're calling for the destruction of the 2nd and 1st amendments? #DumpNRATV = Stupidity #nra #DefendTheSecond https://t.co/Cp9adSjBKq
— TwoDashStash (@TwoDashStash) February 24, 2018
I love the NRA! Thank you for supporting our #2A Right. Too many gun grabbers trying to take our rights away because of a tragedy. I'm not guilty and I shouldn't lose my rights due to others actions!! https://t.co/h75bCvU5yk
— Deplorable Honesty (@hellodeadpeeps) February 24, 2018
I don't think I have been more attracted to a woman than @DLoesch at this point in time. And I'm not sorry about saying that. https://t.co/w2nJw0liH3
— Ryan Turner 🐻 (@BaldBear1991) February 24, 2018
We’ll allow it.
A TRUE American WOMAN! https://t.co/nFMUrrEL5v
— rebel (@NYBRUISER) February 24, 2018
Dana loesch 2024 https://t.co/eMrUE5vFIC
— Joseph martin (@Josephmartinusa) February 24, 2018
How about Nikki Haley/Dana Loesch 2024? The future is female, right?
Related:
Dana Loesch FLATTENS Broward County sheriff’s ‘standing up for students’ soapbox