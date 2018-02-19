By now, everyone knows that Ohio governor and 2020 hopeful John Kasich’s father was a mailman, but did you know he also has a good friend who’s a big gun collector?

Kasich was just talking with his gun-happy friend and asked what he’d lose if he were no longer able to buy a “God-darned” AR-15. He shared the story of his exchange on CNN.

If all the sudden you couldn't buy an AR-15, what would you lose? Would you feel your second amendment rights would be eroded? These are the things that have to be looked at and action has to happen. pic.twitter.com/CefKNaMKNE — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 18, 2018

If all the sudden @JohnKasich was banned by the government from appearing on cable television, what would he lose? Would he feel his First Amendment rights had been eroded? https://t.co/uKyq2IBA43 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 19, 2018

If all of a sudden I couldn’t listen to John Kasich, what would I lose? Would I feel my First Amendment rights had been violated? Well, yes, actually. Whether we want or like something is a bad test of whether we have a right to it. https://t.co/ubjcGuioZV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 19, 2018

Candidly, John, yes, I would. And I know a lot of other people who feel the same way. Fair for you to disagree, but just be aware of the extent of disagreement. https://t.co/MP1vFQfmNm — Liz Mair (@LizMair) February 19, 2018

I'd lose my right to self defense.

My ability to fight off attackers twice as big as I.

My autonomy to choose how best to defend my family.

As a society, we'd lose the protection of heroes like the man who stopped the Sutherland Springs shooting. To name a few. https://t.co/YTKX9DE8zA — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 19, 2018

The Second Amendment says that the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. So, yes. They would be eroded. It doesn't say, "the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, unless some stupid people decide it's no big deal." https://t.co/GrilLoJOXO — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 19, 2018

How are you, as my Governor, this Constitutionally illiterate? https://t.co/Z0aHtnttn1 — Candace (@blackandgold43) February 19, 2018

Old John Kasich: “You can strip all the guns away, but the people who are gonna commit crimes or have problems are always gonna be able to have the guns. People feel like, ‘I’d like to be able to protect myself.’” Woke John Kasich: 👇 https://t.co/VIP8ERAE7X — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 19, 2018

That sound you hear is John Kasich's presidential ambitions landing in the sewer and being washed away. https://t.co/3UaZN0yQAO — RBe (@RBPundit) February 19, 2018

Kasich isn’t only going big on “common sense” gun control laws; he’s also reportedly cleansing his website of any pro-gun material in preparation for 2020.

John Kasich deletes pro-gun content from website https://t.co/pngDSzylIa pic.twitter.com/tC0yhFP0UD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 19, 2018

Anna Giaritelli reports:

JohnKasich.com, the political website for the Ohio governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate, was edited Sunday afternoon to reflect his increasing support of gun control. Up until late this weekend, the webpage had featured pictures and statements that reiterated his opposition to former President Barack Obama’s views in favor of gun control laws.

Screenshots I took this morning, after @JohnKasich’s CNN comments saying gun law changes need to happen at the state/local level, but before the 2nd Amendment page was removed from his website. I’ve asked why it’s gone. Changes of heart do happen, but when and why are important. pic.twitter.com/h83zIhXwOO — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) February 18, 2018

We’ve said it before: what proponents of “common sense gun control” really want is for there to be no guns. And after a school shooting like the one in Parkland, Fla., they’ll use whatever leverage they can to wedge open that goal, be it demonizing the AR-15 in particular or lying about Trump rolling back mental-health checks for gun purchases.

Looks like Kasich is gunning for the AR-15 … for starters.

Competition for the best AR-15 salesman is going to be stiff. https://t.co/nXU63Qu0i5 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 19, 2018

Looks like Kasich will be running as the “common sense” Republican candidate against Donald Trump in 2020.

I no longer will vote for Kasich over Trump in a primary. #blankballot https://t.co/MVM6UkTAHj — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 19, 2018

Throw him in the bunch with the rest of the political hypocrites https://t.co/oz5TMqj1M2 — Dana (@DanaLovinLife1) February 19, 2018

Just counting down to when he switches parties… https://t.co/KGLbAGWznD — Rosemary Dewar (@Rlynnd1) February 19, 2018

Whiny John Kasich prepping for another failed presidential run. https://t.co/aC3cXts75I — BartMoss (@BartMossTweets) February 19, 2018

Kasich who carried one state (his home state) in his run for our Presidency needs help. I worry that he is in charge of anything. He seems to be mentally unable to be in charge of anything important to me. https://t.co/wUSCetybqs — Elizabeth Imbasciati (@abusedtaxpayer) February 19, 2018

