If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the past 24 hours, it’s that the mainstream media takes its talking points on gun control directly from organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand.

That statistic about “18” school shootings so far this year that’s been spread by just about every mainstream media outlet? It’s bogus, and it comes directly from Everytown.

And the talking point that President Trump rolled back an Obama-era regulation preventing the “severely mentally ill” from purchasing guns? That too is being twisted in the news, and it’s being spread by people like Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts.

Notice how from the very beginning, gun control advocates like Cher and Rachel Maddow have felt the need to say the Obama regulation prevented the “severely” mentally ill or the “seriously” mentally ill from buying guns? Watts does the same thing: it was a safety measure that prevented “severely mentally ill” Americans from buying guns.

As many have already mentioned, that claim is bogus, and gun grabbers never fail to overlook that even the ACLU supported Trump’s rollback.

Even the NBC News article to which Watts links makes absolutely no mention of “severely mentally ill” people, but rather “people receiving Social Security checks for mental illnesses and people deemed unfit to handle their own financial affairs” being entered into the national background check database.

In other words, the Social Security database was used in place of due process; that is, having a medical professional determine if a person was mentally fit to own a weapon.

Can we please stop trying to classify people as “severely mentally ill” without an examination just to chip away at gun rights? Please?

We’re not certain she means well at all — otherwise she wouldn’t use words like “severely” to deliberately mischaracterize the nature of the rule.

