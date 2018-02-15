We believe very strongly in giving credit where credit is due. And the Washington Post definitely deserves credit for this:

“This,” the [Everytown for Gun Safety] tweeted at 4:22 p.m., “is the 18th school shooting in the U.S. in 2018.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s tweet including the claim has been liked more than 45,000 times, and one from political analyst Jeff Greenfield has cracked 116,000. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted it, too, as did musicians Cher and Alexander William and actors Misha Collins and Albert Brooks. News organizations — including MSNBC, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, TIME, MSN, the BBC, the New York Daily News and the Huffington Post — also used the number in their coverage. By Wednesday night, the top suggested search after typing “18” into Google was “18 school shootings in 2018.”

It is a horrifying statistic. And it is wrong.

John Woodrow Cox and Steven Rich go on to systematically dismantle Everytown’s bogus statistics and methodology. Definitely read the whole thing.

Indeed. As fake as fake can be. And kudos to the Washington Post for trying to curb its spread.

Now, which mainstream media outlets will follow suit?

It certainly should be.

Oh, surely.

Look: To be clear, no one is arguing that there’s an acceptable number of school shootings. It should go without saying that one is one too many. But misrepresenting the facts — or outright lying about them — does no one any favors.

