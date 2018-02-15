MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is doing her best to honor Piers Morgan’s request that the American media push for gun control. Earlier today, in response to these remarks by Paul Ryan:

Speaker Ryan in radio intv on Parkland, FL shooting: "it’s just a horrific, horrific, horrible shooting. I think we need to pray, and our hearts go out to these victims. And I think, as public policymakers, we don’t just knee-jerk before we even have all the facts and the data" — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) February 15, 2018

The alleged journalist tweeted this:

Knee-jerk reaction @SpeakerRyan? There have been 25 school shootings since Columbine. 18 this YEAR.

After Pulse shooting- NOTHING

After Vegas- NOTHING

After Congressional Softball practice shooting- NOTHING https://t.co/JgDFkvwAmF — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 15, 2018

Journalism.

Where to begin? How about with that “18” number?

Dear Media, There have not been 18 school shootings this year. The stat is bogus. One school shooting is too many, but repeating false statistics is still major journalistic malpractice. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 15, 2018

There have not been 18 this year. Stop lying. — 87Bear (@Badgerbear87) February 15, 2018

your statistics are misleading but you know that — loki71 (@loki7111) February 15, 2018

Your 18 figure is a lie and why we don’t watch or listen to you regardless of HOW BIG YOUR MAKE YOUR FONT. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) February 15, 2018

That "18" figure is a lie. Stop using discredited far-left groups for information. — Botty McBotface (@JammieWF) February 15, 2018

Do you mean to suggest that Everytown — who’s leading the highly dubious “18 school shootings this year charge” — might be more interested in pushing an agenda than in making sure that agenda has a basis in fact? Well, Stephanie Ruhle’s not about to let a little thing like the truth get in her way. What kind of journalist would she be if she did?

"18 this year" You know, it's better to do a little research before mindlessly spouting a lie, just because it supports your ideology. Because public humiliation has got to be painful. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 15, 2018

To be fair, Stephanie’s probably pretty accustomed to public humiliation by now.

