MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is doing her best to honor Piers Morgan’s request that the American media push for gun control. Earlier today, in response to these remarks by Paul Ryan:

The alleged journalist tweeted this:

 

Trending

Journalism.

Where to begin? How about with that “18” number?

Do you mean to suggest that Everytown — who’s leading the highly dubious “18 school shootings this year charge” — might be more interested in pushing an agenda than in making sure that agenda has a basis in fact? Well, Stephanie Ruhle’s not about to let a little thing like the truth get in her way. What kind of journalist would she be if she did?

To be fair, Stephanie’s probably pretty accustomed to public humiliation by now.

***

Related:

Don’t you DARE! Barack Obama’s Parkland shooting tweet proves he’s STILL full of it

AWKWARD: Vox’s swipe at Trump about gun bill gets DESTROYED by article from… Vox

‘This is a LIE’! Media get BUSTED for spreading this BOGUS gun control narrative (again)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlschool shootingsStephanie Ruhle