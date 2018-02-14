The AR-15 is an affordable and popular gun, and yes, it has been used in mass shootings. However, that particular model, which Sen. Dianne Feinstein still insists on calling an “assault weapon” and a “weapon of war,” really resonates with the gun control crowd. Here’s Feinstein, again:

NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala has a question: when will the NRA clarify that the popular hunting rifle is used to hunt HUMANS?

Maybe the NRA says it’s a hunting rifle because it’s a hunting rifle.

Really?

Is it just us, or do gun control advocates think they have a chance at passing a ban on “scary” AR-15s, and that will be their wedge into greater gun control once they realize gun crimes still happen as long as there are evil people around?

As long as we’re talking AR-15s here, here’s Michael Skolnik with his sizzling take:

And as an added bonus, here’s Kristin Lemkau:

Define “easily available.”

But don’t pretend the school shooter couldn’t have mounted a chainsaw bayonet on that thing.

 

 

