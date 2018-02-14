The AR-15 is an affordable and popular gun, and yes, it has been used in mass shootings. However, that particular model, which Sen. Dianne Feinstein still insists on calling an “assault weapon” and a “weapon of war,” really resonates with the gun control crowd. Here’s Feinstein, again:

Another mass shooting. Reportedly another AR-15. My bill to ban assault weapons is ready for a vote. How long will we accept weapons of war being used to slaughter our children? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 15, 2018

NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala has a question: when will the NRA clarify that the popular hunting rifle is used to hunt HUMANS?

The NRA says the AR-15 is a hunting rifle. After the AR-15 was used to massacre the innocent at Sandy Hook Elementary School, a Parkland, Fla HS and an Aurora, CO movie theatre, in San Bernardino and Vegas, is the NRA going to clarify & say the rifle is used for hunting HUMANS? — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 15, 2018

Sizzling take — Jake Goza (@shogdevil) February 15, 2018

Maybe the NRA says it’s a hunting rifle because it’s a hunting rifle.

AR 15 is a semi automatic. Same as a handgun… Same as most hunting rifles. And I don't know shit about guns. — Josh (@joshuarussell1) February 15, 2018

They are not the same. An AR-15 is the civilian version of the M-16, which is used by the military. There’s no reason for regular citizens to possess that kind of weapon. None. — Leron Ford (@leronford) February 15, 2018

Not even close. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 15, 2018

I would like him to explain, in detail, why a civilian should not be allowed that type of weapon. What makes this weapon so special, Leron? — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 15, 2018

It is just a rifle. We don’t have a gun problem. We have a human problem. Many many many people own AR-15s and are great people who don’t use them on people. What difference does the gun model make? An AR-15 won’t do any more than any other hunting rifle. — Steven Anderson (@JerseyFinFan) February 15, 2018

Imagine if Al Capone had an AR-15. Yes today is the anniversary of The St. Valentines Day Massacre. Only 7 were killed that day in 1929 in Lincoln Park. — Mern (@mernw) February 15, 2018

Really?

Less? Capone used a fully automatic .45 caliber submachine gun. Much more powerful than the semi-auto .223 AR-15 — Mark Olson (@SoDakMarko) February 15, 2018

Is it just us, or do gun control advocates think they have a chance at passing a ban on “scary” AR-15s, and that will be their wedge into greater gun control once they realize gun crimes still happen as long as there are evil people around?

As long as we’re talking AR-15s here, here’s Michael Skolnik with his sizzling take:

Aurora: AR-15

Orlando: AR-15

Las Vegas: AR-15

Sandy Hook: AR-15

Umpqua CC: AR-15

Texas Church: AR-15

San Bernardino: AR-15

Parkland, Florida: AR-15 — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 14, 2018

And as an added bonus, here’s Kristin Lemkau:

This was the weapon used at Stoneman Douglas High School. It’s an AR-15. It is the same weapon used at Sandy Hook, Vegas, Texas church, Orlando, Parkland, Aurora and San Bernardino.

Why is this weapon easily available? #gunsafetyalliance pic.twitter.com/ssAibM8AuC — Kristin Lemkau (@KLemkau) February 15, 2018

Define “easily available.”

That’s a .22 LR conversion of the AR15 you twit. https://t.co/t0z0HDtYZY — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 15, 2018

But don’t pretend the school shooter couldn’t have mounted a chainsaw bayonet on that thing.