As Twitchy has been reporting, there’s been a lot of traction behind the #ReleaseTheMemo movement … so much so that Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Dianne Feinstein urged both Facebook and Twitter to see if Russian bots were bolstering the hashtag.

As pressure mounted to release Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo on the FBI and its actions during the 2016 campaign, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee crafted their own classified memo in response.

Schiff initially lobbied to keep the Nunes memo classified, and now it looks like it’s the Democrats’ memo that will be kept from the public.

The waiting continues. The House Intelligence Committee is considering whether to release a controversial Republican memo. pic.twitter.com/KQSx8fLQuJ — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 29, 2018

The waiting … is over.

BREAKING: House Intel Cmte has voted to release the #NunesMemo but will not release the Democratic memo to the public, only to the House — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) January 29, 2018

Rep. Schiff, flanked by Democratic colleagues, said “we have crossed a deeply regrettable line” in the House Intelligence Committee — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 29, 2018

The House Intelligence Committee voted to publicize the Republican memo but against the Democratic memo. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 29, 2018

Schiff is asking permission to share his memo with the full House, not to release it publicly. https://t.co/bkAilpPQnj — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 29, 2018

So Nunes’ memo will be made public, but the Democrats’ memo written to counter it will be limited to members of the House … at least for now.

Full complement of House intel Dems lamenting vote to release GOP-drafted memo to the public. Voted against making D memo public but did support sharing with other House members. pic.twitter.com/NcvrXb75sM — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 29, 2018

Rep. Schiff says that when you have a “deeply flawed” person in the Oval Office, than can “infect” other areas of the government. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 29, 2018

Rep. Schiff says he hasn’t seen “any abuse of the investigative process” when asked about how law enforcement handled surveillance issues — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 29, 2018

Schiff says he has not seen “any abuse in the investigative process” by the FBI or Justice Department, but has seen a “deliberate attempt” to distract attention from the Russia investigation https://t.co/uWjZchaPyU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 29, 2018

Schiff says outgoing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe "has been deeply and unfairly maligned” https://t.co/tyNsWXmEvL — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 29, 2018

If Schiff hasn’t seen any abuses by the FBI, maybe he could share his memo with the public giving the details?

.@RepAdamSchiff says @DevinNunes made it official today: "According to the majority, the FBI is under investigation and so is the Department of Justice. This is a wholesale broadside against two of our respected institutions." — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 29, 2018

Maybe we’ll see the Democrats’ memo eventually?

Conaway says that the committee didn’t vote to release the Dem memo because the full House hasn’t read it yet. Said “we’ll have to see how the House reacts to it” but said he would support releasing it. — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) January 29, 2018

GOP Rep. @TomRooney says that once other House members have time to see the Schiff/Dem memo, he's willing to support making their memo public as well. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 29, 2018

But … Rep. Ted Lieu already told us the Nunes memo is like Al Capone’s vault. But if there’s nothing in it, why is Schiff so upset that it’s going to be made public?

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected the headline to better reflect that a GOP majority on the committee voted to withhold the Democrats’ memo for the time being; we regret any confusion.

