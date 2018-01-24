Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has been on a quest to find out and make public any information that would explain what happened during the 2016 election cycle, provided it fits the Democrat narrative. Otherwise, no thanks:

The problem for Schiff and Dems pushing the “Trump/Russia collusion” story while presenting no evidence is that the classified Nunes memo contains disturbing claims about Obama administration surveillance, according to those who have seen the unreleased memo. Schiff and the Dems’ response to that? Release their own memo, of course:

Distracted yet? Schiff sure seems to hope so.

ANYTHING to distract from the original memo!

Care to respond to that last question, Rep. Schiff? #Crickets

