Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has been on a quest to find out and make public any information that would explain what happened during the 2016 election cycle, provided it fits the Democrat narrative. Otherwise, no thanks:

Rep. Adam Schiff, election transparency crusader, does NOT want to #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/R8AX6KyHym — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 20, 2018

The problem for Schiff and Dems pushing the “Trump/Russia collusion” story while presenting no evidence is that the classified Nunes memo contains disturbing claims about Obama administration surveillance, according to those who have seen the unreleased memo. Schiff and the Dems’ response to that? Release their own memo, of course:

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have crafted their own classified memo, to counter the Nunes memo that hasn’t been released. pic.twitter.com/5Zu6EAjWcQ — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 24, 2018

.@RepAdamSchiff announces House Intel Dems have written their own counter-memo; will seek to make public, too. pic.twitter.com/0pK3xulL8u — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 24, 2018

Distracted yet? Schiff sure seems to hope so.

Here we go.@RepAdamSchiff announces Dems have drafted their own alternative memo to counter the Nunes alt-narrative memo. The Dem memo will defend FBI/DOJ conduct against Nunes' claims: pic.twitter.com/Uh3hfDWMui — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 24, 2018

ANYTHING to distract from the original memo!

I, too, am writing a memo and am considering releasing it to the public. https://t.co/IAttBSvVcO — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 24, 2018

So Dems are going to defend an incumbent President spying on Presidential candidates? That's gonna work really well for Trump's reelection campaign. https://t.co/YhmQ446OOf — Meech (@michi83) January 24, 2018

Thus began The Great Memo Wars https://t.co/yGTzLIQP2H — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) January 24, 2018

Ok, so now the Dems will have no objection to releasing both, right? https://t.co/Pf2CzF4Ebi — RightWing AltSquad (@RWLS2) January 24, 2018

Care to respond to that last question, Rep. Schiff? #Crickets