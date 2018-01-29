As Twitchy reported, the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines Monday to release the Devin Nunes memo to the public.

Just now on CNN: WH Deputy Spokesman Hogan Gidley tells @ErinBurnett the controversial Nunes Memo has been delivered via courier to the White House for Trump's approval before release. — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) January 30, 2018

President Trump will have to approve the memo for public release, and that could take days. Monday night’s business, of course, was for Democrats to get in front of TV cameras and destroy committee chair Nunes.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi found her way onto CNN, where she told Chris Cuomo that Nunes is “a stooge of the White House.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi: House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes has acted like a "stooge of the White House at the acquiescence or … maybe the guidance of the Speaker of the House” https://t.co/t0IH9jBe2B pic.twitter.com/OL8piZyhEx — New Day (@NewDay) January 30, 2018

"They have made up a memo that isn't even true and they are lying to the American people: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on GOP's release of FBI memo https://t.co/t0IH9jBe2B pic.twitter.com/Fkm5luMqUA — New Day (@NewDay) January 30, 2018

PELOSI to CUOMO: "With all due respect, you really don't know what you're talking about right now." pic.twitter.com/Cv1xDFHwHr — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 30, 2018

We hate to keep harping on it, but Rep. Ted Lieu, who’s seen the memo, compared it to Geraldo Rivera’s disastrous opening of Al Capone’s vault on live TV. So there’s nothing there, right? Or is it chock full of lies that will manage to deceive the American public?

Rep. Adam Schiff was also very busy working the cable news outlets, appearing with Anderson Cooper and calling the release of the Nunes memo “a really disgraceful act.”

"It's political … this is a continuation of the effort to protect the President's hide … it's a really disgraceful act" House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff on vote to release controversial memo on FBI but not opposing memo pic.twitter.com/vcujv8HlZE — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 30, 2018

On the release of the memo, let me see if I understand @CNN and Adam Schiff's perspective: It's disgraceful to release it to the public in an act of transparency, but the actual treasonous actions of officials the memo reveals, that's OK and should remain a secret? Got it. https://t.co/u7eJrAn4PR — Jarod Kintz (@JarodKintz1) January 30, 2018

CNN running on empty now, this direction they chose will end up a disaster for their network… https://t.co/MuqJIHUCkL — Trumpster (@Gettingtrump) January 30, 2018

It's @AdamSchiffCA job to keep this narrative going through the midterms. This is all they have. They have no policies. They have no ideas. They have this investigation & Russia. They will ride this horse until it's dead. #ReleaseTheMemo #MAGA https://t.co/7dXLmF8i49 — James (@NoGunsNoGlory) January 30, 2018

That’s not true — the Democrats do have abortions after 20 weeks on their list of legislative victories, and they don’t have their hands bloody from that GOP tax plan that killed countless Americans.

Update:

There sure were a lot of Democrats through the revolving door at CNN Monday. Here’s Rep. Jim Himes telling Wolf Blitzer the Republicans “declared war today on our national security.”

Rep. Jim Himes on the vote to make public a controversial memo accusing the FBI of abusing FISA law: "All you need to understand is that the Republicans declared war today on our national security" https://t.co/Fx0SElQEAy pic.twitter.com/xcd3oLXlnN — CNN (@CNN) January 30, 2018

The swamp is desperate to counter the truth with “the narrative.” Stay strong. Don’t let them win. Don’t be a sucker. https://t.co/EbLVnyXVIn — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 30, 2018

