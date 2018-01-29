Everyone on Twitter is well aware how Peter Daou’s heart was broken by the 2016 election, but now it’s his turn to break some hearts; specifically, those patient souls who’ve had their hearts set on Robert Mueller being the one to take down President Trump and his entire family. You know, like Rosie O’Donnell:

Daou’s still a firm believer in the scenario where the Trump campaign colluded with Vladimir Putin and the Russians to swing the election. However, Monday’s events have him wondering if only side-players are going down as a result of Meuller’s efforts while Trump himself walks.

That is not the message The Resistance wanted to hear.

That’s no way to resist!

