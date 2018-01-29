Everyone on Twitter is well aware how Peter Daou’s heart was broken by the 2016 election, but now it’s his turn to break some hearts; specifically, those patient souls who’ve had their hearts set on Robert Mueller being the one to take down President Trump and his entire family. You know, like Rosie O’Donnell:

mueller will take u down – and your whole family too – pathetic loser madman – #rico #FBI #fuckUdonald – fuck u https://t.co/bTTBAesZIw — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 23, 2017

Daou’s still a firm believer in the scenario where the Trump campaign colluded with Vladimir Putin and the Russians to swing the election. However, Monday’s events have him wondering if only side-players are going down as a result of Meuller’s efforts while Trump himself walks.

We've likely reached the point where #Mueller is relatively powerless in the face of the Trump/GOP alliance. Republican officials will protect Trump at all costs. Only side players will go down over #TrumpRussia. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 29, 2018

That is not the message The Resistance wanted to hear.

100 percent agree…just tweeted nearly same exact thing. It’s over. https://t.co/uQIcxtd836 — Trump’s not a Feminist (@MelWebster) January 29, 2018

I feel like giving up … 😓 https://t.co/Fi8YwDlFib — AMcG (@AnnieRox101) January 30, 2018

I fear you are right. https://t.co/mhsLNnW3CE — PaiysleeResists (@Paiyslee) January 29, 2018

Say it isn't so https://t.co/cKTYRwuuEg — Josh Levs (@JoshLevs) January 30, 2018

This is bc of straight up corruption, and Mueller taking his sweet time. He should have been charging the obvious crimes immediately. Nixon didn't have Fox and Breitbart. https://t.co/pRy1pGzz4h — Kevin Johnson (@KevinARNG11BVet) January 29, 2018

Sad, but probably true. This is a terrible turn of events for our democracy. https://t.co/RInmV4lulN — Cassie Hill (@CassieJHill) January 29, 2018

Russian invaded, no boots on the ground. They put in a fake president, and have bought, blackmailed or threatened the GOP congress. Welcome to Russia West. And no one seems to care. — Deborah Macgillivray (@Scotladywriter) January 29, 2018

It was ever thus. Been saying this since the investigation started. Mueller can’t save us. https://t.co/ZcrxSIoOnU — Ostara (@TurtleTears) January 30, 2018

That’s no way to resist!

No. That is way too defeatist. — Heat Miser (@cheopsahoy) January 29, 2018

This is the part in the story where you ignore “norms” and indict the fuck out of a sitting president. — JustHope (@Hopes_Soaps) January 30, 2018

It’s time for a National Strike! — Sonya (@SonyaBaker2) January 29, 2018

There will be charge of #CriminalObstructionOfJustice. Lock up the Orange Mobster. https://t.co/xiuehV6EIp — Lizbeth A Glickman (@Ibutterfly34) January 29, 2018

Peter, we cannot believe this. Mueller is coming and Americans will rise up on this. This is OUR country. Please, do not lose faith. https://t.co/iArUZHLGIC — Marissa Livengood (@mcassara143) January 30, 2018

Thanks again for the “everything is hopeless and resistance is futile” message, Peter. You’re super helpful. — Jamie! (@TheMarschallin) January 30, 2018

