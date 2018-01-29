Well, there it is:
Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act receives a 51-46 majority but falls short of 60 votes needed to break filibuster.
No votes WILL be held accountable.#TheyFeelPain
— Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) January 29, 2018
Shame on those who failed to take a stand for the unborn.
All the Democrats have to do is not be insane. And they can't do it. https://t.co/CYNRHx8kfM
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) January 29, 2018
Sadly, it’s not just Democrats who took the coward’s way out:
Senate procedural vote on 20-week abortion ban: 51-46, short of the 60 needed to overcome filibuster. Collins and Murkowski join Dems to block it. Donnelly, Manchin and Casey vote with GOP in support
— Jennifer Haberkorn (@jenhab) January 29, 2018
Pathetic.
This should shock the conscience. https://t.co/ZmOcyrCT5T
— Russell Moore (@drmoore) January 29, 2018
This is an abortion @SenateDems https://t.co/Jn2ClwbMXU
— Teri Peters (@hipEchik) January 29, 2018
Beyond HORRIFIC! God is watching!
— Karen Rempel (@KarenMRempel) January 29, 2018
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.
***
Related:
Lady, YOU’RE horrifying: Alyssa Milano’s tweet calling 20 wk abortion ban ‘horrifying’ BACKFIRES
‘Freaking GHOULS’! Elizabeth Warren vomits up GROTESQUE take on 20-week abortion ban bill