Never mind the fact that plenty of Democrats have used the term themselves in debating immigration policy: party leaders are now trying to add “chain migration” to the Big Book of Forbidden Words. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut was up to bat Saturday:

Hmm … so what if you say that you’re all for chain migration? What side does that land you on?

They certainly do.

Those serious academics must all be racists then. As Sen. Dick Durbin explained, the words chain migration are painful to many people, particularly African-Americans who migrated to America in chains. It turns out a lot of people bought into that line:

Trending

People really are up in arms over this.

For the record, the preferred term is “family reunification” — as in, “Surprisingly, the illegal immigrant self-deported in the name of family reunification.”

OK, reporters, you’re all on notice.

Related:

‘Impossibly DUMB’! Dick Durbin’s attempt to prove Trump is racist BACKFIRES spectacularly

UNHINGED: ACLU says only white supremacists will benefit from ‘hateful’ White House immigration plan

Immigration advocates reportedly call White House plan DOA, a ‘legislative burning cross’

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chain migrationChris Murphyimmigrationracism