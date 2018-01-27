Never mind the fact that plenty of Democrats have used the term themselves in debating immigration policy: party leaders are now trying to add “chain migration” to the Big Book of Forbidden Words. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut was up to bat Saturday:

Reminder: "chain migration" is a made up term by the hardline anti-immigration crowd. Its purpose is to dehumanize immigrants. If you're using that word, you're declaring a side. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 27, 2018

Hmm … so what if you say that you’re all for chain migration? What side does that land you on?

The MSM uses it https://t.co/IRIMZP0tes — Danna J. Dykstra Coy (@dannajoy) January 27, 2018

They certainly do.

Or….it's a term that's been used for over 60 years by people who study immigration.https://t.co/m93vhn39ln https://t.co/5MErMWhia3 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 27, 2018

Chain migration is a term that has been in use for over 70 years, and has been studied by a wide spectrum of ideology, by serious academics and institutions that study immigration. https://t.co/gDS62gJBu1 — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) January 27, 2018

Those serious academics must all be racists then. As Sen. Dick Durbin explained, the words chain migration are painful to many people, particularly African-Americans who migrated to America in chains. It turns out a lot of people bought into that line:

This a thousand times. I can't believe how quickly liberals started repeating such a loaded racist term just because conservatives keep saying it. https://t.co/9QyWqkgDDW — Very Angry Homo 😡🏳️‍🌈 (@SJGrunewald) January 27, 2018

@ChrisMurphyCT It is also a reference to a category of immigrants: slaves being brought in chains. Let's drop the term like was done with "illegal aliens" #dogwhistle https://t.co/ZBPywOR0iL — sam mathens (@mobovint) January 27, 2018

When we say "Never Again" we mean that never again will we permit any group of people to be dehumanized as the Jews were dehumanized prior to the Holocaust. To live up to this promise we must, at minimum, loudly and unequivocally reject racist epithets https://t.co/UGayRv3sJE — Irina Mikhalevich (@IrinaMikhale) January 27, 2018

Fot those who may not be aware…. "chain migration" has a specific connotation for immigrants and their families. As well as those who came here as slaves…. We must be sensitive to this! https://t.co/FGOcLbzOxy — mary callan (@marycallan1086) January 27, 2018

Chris, you didn't tell them the correct phrase, and that is: REUNIFICATION

This Crapword Is Racist Period. Don't Fall For This #CrapWordForRepublicansUse Stop That Word Is Racist https://t.co/qp3jjMoFPX — Not2ShabbyAtAll (@Not2ShabbyAtAll) January 27, 2018

People really are up in arms over this.

Dear reporters, You do not have to use the term "chain migration" just because Republicans do. IT IS OFFENSIVE. That is all, thank you. — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) January 26, 2018

Please don’t use white nationalist terminology (“chain migration”) to refer to US citizens sponsoring visas for their family members, NBC News. https://t.co/kYnE9rroev — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 26, 2018

A NOTE FROM THE FUTURE: Journalists who use the term “chain migration” are going to be humiliated by their horrified grandchildren. — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) January 27, 2018

Reporters shouldn't quote Republicans using the phrase "chain migration" without adding this context: it is a nativist term deployed to heighten white anxieties by painting longstanding family reunification policies as a demographic doomsday machine. — Daniel Denvir (@DanielDenvir) January 26, 2018

For the record, the preferred term is “family reunification” — as in, “Surprisingly, the illegal immigrant self-deported in the name of family reunification.”

the terms we all should be using are "family reunification" and/or "family-sponsored preference immigration" ✨ https://t.co/nEuuHdFGBR — eldritch vore-er (@geofftype) January 27, 2018

The correct term is "Family Reunification". If you hear someone using or writing the term "chain migration", please, correct them. Words matter.#FamilyReunification #DACA https://t.co/lkdSk1s9Uf — A Womans Voice (@AWomansVoice23) January 27, 2018

The term is "family reunification." People who say chain migration are declaring themselves to be anti-family. https://t.co/MplfGpVMny — Linda Morris Kelley (@lmmkelley) January 27, 2018

OK, reporters, you’re all on notice.

