The White House is expected to officially reveal its immigration plan Monday, but plenty of details are leaking out already thanks to a conference call that included the media.

JUST IN: White House expected to unveil immigration plan Monday, including path to citizenship for about 1.8 million DACA recipients and Dreamers. Plan includes $25 billion border wall fund, end to chain migration and ending the visa lottery system. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2018

BREAKING: Trump will support a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and Dreamers who were eligible for DACA but didn’t apply, which is about 1.8 million Dreamers, per conference call between Stephen Miller and House Republican staff that @NBCNews was on. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 25, 2018

The immigration plan, expected to be unveiled Monday, also includes a $25 billion fund for the border wall, an end to chain migration and ending the visa lottery system — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 25, 2018

We’d certainly like to know who said it, but according to CNN’s Jim Acosta, “immigration advocates” were already calling the plan DOA and “a legislative burning cross.”

Immigration advocates hammering WH proposal calling it "dead on arrival" and a "legislative burning cross." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 25, 2018

Diving into the other details, one immigration reform expert/advocate points out that what Trump is calling for is the largest cut in legal immigration since the 1920s. "Dead on arrival in Congress," this expert forecasts. https://t.co/9G9r3P8REB — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 25, 2018

A path to citizenship for 1.8 million DREAMers is “dead on arrival” and “a legislative burning cross”? Tough crowd. Again, we don’t know who talked to Jim Acosta or Ed O’Keefe, but it’s not hard to find hardcore opponents of the deal. Check out this take from far-left Democracy for America:

Any Democrat stupid enough to go along with this wish list from the deepest, darkest xenophobic corners of the White House should chew glass.#Resistance means #RESIST. #NoBanNoWall and no attacks on immigrant families. Period.https://t.co/VK67TRv59t — DemocracyForAmerica (@DFAaction) January 25, 2018

Wow.

This just goes to show how far apart the two sides are immigration. It is hard to overstate how much of a concession it is for this WH to endorse pathway for 1.8 MILLION people. Concession still treated as if they are about to deport Dreamers tmrw https://t.co/bB3Zr5Me0W — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 25, 2018

Trump made a generous offer that he knows will even hurt him with some of his own base, but these far left extremists are permanently mad forever. https://t.co/bQlTxukSbM — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) January 25, 2018

Path to citizenship for 1.8 million = "legislative burning cross" If it's not open borders, you're a klansman. https://t.co/sEfJRKECGL — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) January 25, 2018

Trump: Proposes a timeline for giving immigrant children citizenship. The far left: https://t.co/kNuQnliwWU — Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) January 25, 2018

Immigration advocates are morons… #AmnestyDon just gave them a huge bone and they are too dumb to even bite it. https://t.co/rB8gXjvBB7 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 25, 2018

I'm gonna guess that most of the Trump folks aren't gonna be happy with this… https://t.co/xhSK54TqxW — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) January 25, 2018

This is basically Rubio’s immigration plan, plus wall funding https://t.co/tJ0xh2OC6j — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) January 25, 2018

Ted Cruz won't like this. https://t.co/vDXQ95kZKN — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 25, 2018

Pathway to citizenship is going to be politically toxic for many grassroots conservatives. Not the smartest thing for @GOP to consider in the months leading up to midterm elections when their narrow majorities are on the line. https://t.co/LDN3FyzD7D — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) January 25, 2018

What is he getting in return? Also, it is significant that this statement was apparently made by Miller and was not the typical off-the-cuff remark Trump makes to deflect issues sometimes. https://t.co/UMp21FuW9B — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 25, 2018

A lot of people seem to be advising pundits to wait until Monday for details, seeing as President Trump is currently in Davos and Stephen Miller hosted the conference call.

Going to dare Schumer to block this over the wall funding. https://t.co/YY5OG23vJ2 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 25, 2018

Have the popcorn ready for that.

Again, we don’t know who Acosta was talking to, but they didn’t like the idea of immigration limited to nuclear families (just mom and dad and the kids … no grandparents, aunts or uncles).

Big problem for Dems and immigration advocates with WH plan… the portion that prevents citizens and legal permanent residents from bringing their parents to the U.S. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 25, 2018

WH is not hiding this.. It's in the WH fact sheet: "Promote nuclear family migration by limiting family sponsorships to spouses and minor children only (for both Citizens and LPRs), ending extended-family chain migration." https://t.co/Pn0H9ExqfK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 25, 2018

Stay tuned …

Update:

Here we go. The “legislative burning cross” language comes from the fine folks at United We Dream. Way to win hearts and minds, guys.

This isn’t a serious attempt to get a bipartisan DACA deal done, it’s a legislative burning cross. The White House’s immigration “reform” framework is dead on arrival, plain and simple. Our country has a SERIOUS solution that Congress must pass: #DreamActNow https://t.co/sG0oye49TN — United We Dream (#DreamActNow: 478-488-8059) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) January 25, 2018

