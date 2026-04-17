Spineless in New York: Rep. Lawler Sides With 'The Squad' to Protect Haitian Migrants Over US Citizens

Congressman Mike Lawler (he's a Republican) has joined forces with Ayanna Pressley (yes, 'The Squad Member') to oppose President Trump's attempt to end the Temporary Protected Status of hundreds of thousands of Haitians. Perhaps, Lawler didn't get the message President Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote and his message was deport everyone.

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Proud to join a bipartisan effort alongside Rep. Gillen to pushing for an extension for Haitian Temporary Protected Status. We were joined by Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Whip Katherine Clark, and a bipartisan group of our colleagues who are moving forward with a discharge petition to… pic.twitter.com/zcOTVHtpvm — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) April 16, 2026

If you're a Republican and this person agrees with you, perhaps you are not making the best choices.

Maybe rethink your life decisions.

Lawler is 'proud' to extend a designation originally granted for an EARTHQUAKE because he's a spineless politician who has more allegiance to immigrants than he does his fellow countrymen and constituents https://t.co/rTdHGnfgum — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 16, 2026

The word 'temporary' should mean something. It wasn't meant to be forever.

I won't be shedding many tears seeing this guy looking for a new job come January. https://t.co/Sas7YRDs6w — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 16, 2026

With RINOs like this, who needs enemies? If GOP voters can't count on elected Republicans to oppose amnesty, what good are they?





Sorry but Haiti's not our problem. Send them all back so they can fix their country https://t.co/1DPe3ZaHo9 — Granite Stater 🇺🇸 (@Granite_Stater1) April 16, 2026

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



No Democrats broke ranks for any Republican policy. Your Republicans CAN'T WAIT to stab you in the back. And they do it with PRIDE... you seriously can't make this up https://t.co/ZCP8gvw2iw — Sonnie Johnson (@SonnieJohnson) April 17, 2026

This is why the Democrats are more successful at getting their policies enacted. They all stick together. They don't break rank. The Republicans are always their own worst enemies.

Telling Americans who have watched their hometowns invaded to go screw themselves will surely be a winning stance. https://t.co/uibI3Tygdx — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) April 16, 2026

Lawler isn't a working-class American fighting for jobs against migrants who are subsidized to the gills by NGOs, so they accept sub-par wages. American citizens don't get that help so they can't make ends meet.

Catering to foreign welfare bums. This country needs a reset. https://t.co/3BotGmAvCP — Bruce (@FireNewz) April 16, 2026

This is treason, and all that word constitutionally implies. https://t.co/pDXyEuXG8R — Texas_Chris_(SREC SD3) (@_Texas_Chris_) April 16, 2026

This is the opposite of representing GOP Voters.

If this passes, many others will follow. American people will not receive fairness on jobs, small businesses, healthcare providers, etc., because it is going to illegal aliens. How much more of our tax dollars will go to these people? https://t.co/mCQd3c57wN — 🇺🇸🐶👩🏽‍💻 (@RacerMusicGal) April 16, 2026

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Apparently, Lawler doesn't care.

Democrats would rather side with foreign invaders that beat mothers to death with hammers instead of American citizens.



It’s absolutely disgusting. @RepMikeLawler you should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/1SHhKWhObK — 🇺🇸 Bull Moose American 🇺🇸 (@BullMooseMemes) April 16, 2026

The sad thing is Lawler is a Republican helping them.

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