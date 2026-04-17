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Spineless in New York: Rep. Lawler Sides With 'The Squad' to Protect Haitian Migrants Over US Citizens

justmindy
justmindy | 11:20 AM on April 17, 2026
Twitchy

Congressman Mike Lawler (he's a Republican) has joined forces with Ayanna Pressley (yes, 'The Squad Member') to oppose President Trump's attempt to end the Temporary Protected Status of hundreds of thousands of Haitians. Perhaps, Lawler didn't get the message President Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote and his message was deport everyone. 

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If you're a Republican and this person agrees with you, perhaps you are not making the best choices.

Maybe rethink your life decisions.

The word 'temporary' should mean something. It wasn't meant to be forever.

With RINOs like this, who needs enemies? If GOP voters can't count on elected Republicans to oppose amnesty, what good are they?

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This is why the Democrats are more successful at getting their policies enacted. They all stick together. They don't break rank. The Republicans are always their own worst enemies.

Lawler isn't a working-class American fighting for jobs against migrants who are subsidized to the gills by NGOs, so they accept sub-par wages. American citizens don't get that help so they can't make ends meet. 

This is the opposite of representing GOP Voters.

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Apparently, Lawler doesn't care.

The sad thing is Lawler is a Republican helping them. 

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AYANNA PRESSLEY CONGRESS HAITI ILLEGAL ALIEN REPUBLICAN PARTY

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