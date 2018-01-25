As Twitchy reported, Stephen Miller on Thursday held a conference call outlining the White House framework of an immigration deal, and “immigration advocates” have already called it a “legislative burning cross,” despite the fact that it offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegals.

It didn’t take long for the ACLU to chime in as well, adding to the drama by claiming only white supremacists would benefit.

Tell us how you really feel, ACLU.

So, what exactly is it you do at the ACLU, again?

Update:

Might as well throw this one on the pile too:

