As Twitchy reported, Stephen Miller on Thursday held a conference call outlining the White House framework of an immigration deal, and “immigration advocates” have already called it a “legislative burning cross,” despite the fact that it offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegals.

It didn’t take long for the ACLU to chime in as well, adding to the drama by claiming only white supremacists would benefit.

Today the White House released a hateful proposal that would slash legal immigration to levels not seen since the racial quotas of the 1920s, eliminate legal channels for African immigrants, and spend $25BIL for a wasteful border wall + increase in Border Patrol and ICE agents. — ACLU (@ACLU) January 25, 2018

Stephen Miller has said that his proposal is ‘extremely generous,’ but the only community that benefits from this supposed generosity are white supremacists. — ACLU (@ACLU) January 25, 2018

Tell us how you really feel, ACLU.

The White House proposal is clearly an effort to sabotage bipartisan talks on the issue by continuing to put issues on the table that are non-starters. — ACLU (@ACLU) January 25, 2018

The crisis facing Dreamers and their families is urgent, but addressing it must not come at the expense of using immigrant youth as bargaining chips or devastating border communities. This proposal should be deemed dead on arrival. — ACLU (@ACLU) January 25, 2018

So, what exactly is it you do at the ACLU, again?

Not accepting mass migration = hateful. Have we reached peak SJW? https://t.co/7mYlLlSnT0 — Tara McCarthy (@TaraMcCarthy444) January 25, 2018

When did it become acceptable to call reduced and merit-based immigration proposals "hateful"?

Guess we should add that to the list of words that have lost their meaning in #CurrentYear https://t.co/sn9ZMvShCa — Roaming Millennial (@RoamingMil) January 25, 2018

So you admit that you push racial propaganda/scare-mongering. Good to know. It is NOT hateful to have tighter control of one's borders. Time to wake up. https://t.co/4jLJecxeor — Voidwatcher 🔥 (@Voidwatcher) January 26, 2018

👇🏻 it's BS talk like this that is shutting down debate and making reasonable people lose their collective shit over blatant lies. Just ✋. It's almost as if the left has no interest in fixing this very real problem. https://t.co/7cVTi3mNih — Dani (@Mudblood77) January 26, 2018

This thread is an exposé in foolishness. https://t.co/rj8t9ka7aL — Joe Zampitella (@WxJoeZamp) January 26, 2018

Guys please…. you're going to make me vote @realDonaldTrump if he keeps getting these things done https://t.co/mrnPpblkZ9 — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) January 26, 2018

* * *

Update:

Might as well throw this one on the pile too:

Statement from DREAMer advocacy group United We Dream: "Let’s call this proposal for what it is: a white supremacist ransom note." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 25, 2018

It’s like they’re *trying* to radicalize me on immigration. https://t.co/Ga0DRLKJRb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 25, 2018

